Weekend Console Download Deals for May 3: Star Wars Day 2024

Get out your lightsabers and bring out your droid companions, because another Star Wars Day is upon us. If you've ever felt the desire to jump into the world of Star Wars, this is the best time with most Star Wars titles on sale this weekend. Xbox and Nintendo are both offering big May the 4th sales while PlayStation has most of its Star Wars deals folded into its May Savings sale. That includes this year's new hotness, which is Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, on sale for both PlayStation and Xbox.
Have fun and may the Force be with you!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- May Savings
- Final Fantasy 16 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $20.99 (30% off)
- Pentiment - $13.39 (33% off)
- Pacific Drive - $23.99 (20% off)
- Open Roads - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Cocoon - $17.49 (30% off)
- Jusant - $17.49 (30% off)
- Infinity Strash Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai - $40.19 (33% off)
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition - $37.99 (60% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $24.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $23.99 (40% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - $11.99 (70% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- Neon White - $14.99 (40% off)
- Escape Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $11.99 (40% off)
- Quake 1+2 Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation May Savings Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Immortals of Aveum - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Minecraft Legends - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Skul: The Hero Slayer - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Dead Island 2 - $35.00 (50% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Sifu - $16.00 (60% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Find add-ons and DLCs on sale from the Xbox Beyond Spring Sale.
- Golden Week Sale
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Digital Deluxe Edition - $63.74 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Infinity Strash Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai - $40.19 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Golden Week Sale.
- May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $20.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $1.99 (95% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox May the 4th Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Aspyr's May the 4th 2024 Sale
- Star Wars Heritage Pack (2023) - $39.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $7.49 (50% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO members until 5/9)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - $9.99 (50% off)
- WB Games Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Capcom Golden Week Sale
- Mega Man Battle Network Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.99 (66% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.99 (33% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $19.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.99 (46% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $8.39 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $6.39 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster - $19.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $19.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- Harvestella - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind Cloud Version - $19.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version - $19.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- Legend of Mana - $14.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata The End of the YoRHa Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo - $11.99 (40% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $6.29 (70% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $24.99 (50% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $24.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden - $11.99 (60% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden - $11.99 (60% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars - $11.99 (60% off)
- Ubisoft Seasonal Sale
- Just Dance 2024 Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $19.79 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $7.99 (80% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $19.79 (67% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.89 (67% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $9.99 (75% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $7.49 (75% off)
- OddBallers - $4.99 (75% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Family Feud - $7.49 (75% off)
- Aksys Games May 2024 Sale
- Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island - $23.99 (40% off)
- Pretty Princess Party - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cuddly Forest Friends - $15.99 (60% off)
- Lover Pretend - $24.99 (50% off)
- Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pups & Purrs Pet Shop - $23.99 (40% off)
- More from the Nintendo Aksys Games May 2024 Sale.
- NIS America Golden Week 2024 Sale
- Cry Machina Digital Deluxe Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- CRYSTAR - $24.99 (50% off)
- Disgaea 1 Complete - $17.49 (65% off)
- Disgaea 4 Complete+ - $19.99 (60% off)
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disgaea 7 Complete Edition - $76.99 (30% off)
- More from the Nintendo NIS America Golden Week 2024 Sale.
- Front Mission 2 Remake - $27.99 (20% off)
- Gunvolt Records: Cychronicle - $11.99 (20% off)
- Sclash - $7.99 (20% off)
- SteamWorld Build - $20.99 (30% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - $11.24 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $18.89 (30% off)
- Moving Out 2 Deluxe Edition - $16.49 (50% off)
- Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine - $2.99 (70% off)
- You Suck at Parking - $9.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for May 3: Star Wars Day 2024