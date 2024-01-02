Star Wars Outlaws could launch in late 2024 [UPDATED] A Disney Parks blog post made mention of the open world Ubisoft game and its possible release window.

Updated @ 12:21 p.m. PT: Ubisoft has reportedly reached out to Kotaku via email and clarified that Star Wars Outlaws still only has 2024 in general for its release window. The "late" claim was reportedly a mistake and has been corrected on the Disney Parks blog post. For the time being, it seems we can expect Star Wars Outlaws this year, but Ubisoft is not prepared to say exactly when.

Original Story: If a recent Disney Parks blog post is to be believed, we may have a better idea of when Ubisoft intends to launch its open world adventure, Star Wars Outlaws. A recent post seemed to indicate that, at the very least, Disney seems to believe Ubisoft is releasing Star Wars Outlaws sometime in late 2024. Ubisoft has not confirmed the release window at this time.

The release window for Star Wars Outlaws was given rather plainly in a recent Disney Parks blog post taking a look at company events throughout 2024. In the post, a section is given very specifically to Star Wars Outlaws, as well as the claim of when it’s coming out.

Star Wars Outlaws, the open-world Star Wars game is set to release late this year.



The game lets you explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. You can risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Ubisoft showed off a first look at Star Wars Outlaws in 2023, promising an open world adventure set in the Star Wars universe.

Source: Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws’ release has been up in the air for a moment. The game has been set for a 2024 window since it was announced. However, Ubisoft also delayed a few titles, including a “large game” thought to be Star Wars Outlaws, as reported in its FY 2023 first half year report. Such being the case, the Disney Parks blog post seems to be the latest word on when we can expect Star Wars Outlaws to appear.

Of course, we haven’t had official word from Ubisoft itself just yet. With a concrete date for Star Wars Outlaws still unknown, stay tuned for more details as they drop, right here at Shacknews.