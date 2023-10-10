Ubisoft's xDefiant delayed out of an October launch Free-to-play shooter xDefiant was supposed to launch this month, but the results of a recent play test have the devs pushing it back.

Ubisoft’s upcoming free-to-play shooter xDefiant continues to stumble towards its own release as another delay has been announced for the game. Recently, Ubisoft held a Play Test Session (PTS) to give players a chance to try the game and help the developers stress test their own systems. Unfortunately, whatever Ubisoft learned from the PTS was enough to make it decide xDefiant needs more time to cook. The game has been pushed out of its intended Preseason launch this October.

Ubisoft announced the delay of xDefiant on the game’s Twitter this week. The xDefiant Development Team points directly to the results of the recent PTS as a main factor behind the delay:

The PTS once again showed us your appreciation for our fast-paced gunplay, uniquely crafted maps, objective-driven modes, and iconic Faction roster.



But it also surfaced some inconsistencies in the game experience that we need to address prior to launching our Preseason. So we’ve made the hard decision to delay the Preseason of xDefiant.

Ubisoft's xDefiant development team has put an indefinite delay on the game following data from a recent play test.

Source: Ubisoft

Ubisoft closes its statement on the delay of xDefiant without giving it a proper new release date. The statement only promises that the developer “will share more information about Preseason and testing as it comes.”

xDefiant was previously set to release in September 2023. However, it was hit with a delay then when the game couldn’t pass console certifications on PlayStation or Xbox. The game was pushed back just a bit to solve that issue, but this latest delay seems like it could be more substantial, given the lack of a new concrete date or even window.

When we played an early version of xDefiant previously, we saw some level of potential in it, franchise crossovers or not. It remains to be seen if xDefiant can live up to that hype, but it seems we’ll be waiting a bit longer to find out as well. Stay tuned for more updates on the game as they drop, right here at Shacknews.