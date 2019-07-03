Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct announced for this week
Tune into the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct this week for 30 minutes of information.
If you've ever looked at your Nintendo Switch and thought it was half the size it should be, the Orion is here to save the day.
The legendary mobile puzzler is growing, and it'll soon boast a new milestone as it reaches 5,000 levels in the days to come.
Ian De Caestecker sat down with Shacknews to talk about Castle Wolfenstein and Nintendo Switch.
Jagex celebrates $1 billion in revenues for RuneScape game with fan-focused convention that attracted nearly 2,000 gamers.
The latest content coming to the game features a little something for players new and old.
John Gaudiosi spent some time with Legend of Solgard. Find out what he thought in our review.
Legend of Solgard is available for free on iOS and Android devices.
Noah Jupe stopped for a chat with Shacknews about A Quiet Place and what games he is playing these days.