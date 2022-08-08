Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct announced for this week

Tune into the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct this week for 30 minutes of information.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
Nintendo
5

Splatoon 3 is just about a month from release, and Nintendo is planning to jack the hype up for its upcoming third-person shooter. Splatoon 3 will be getting its own Nintendo Direct this week with more than 30 minutes of information.

The Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct will take place on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Fans can tune in at 6 a.m. PDT / 9 a.m. EDT for more than 30 minutes of information about the game. I don’t know a lot of Nintendo Switch fans that are on the fence about Splatoon 3, but if you’re not sure if this is the game for you, Wednesday is a perfect time for you to dig deeper and see what it’s all about.

Splatoon 3 promotional image from Nintendo.

Source: Nintendo

Splatoon 3 will include both an online multiplayer component and a single-player mode that’s focused on narrative. The game will also feature a co-op mode. We first heard about Splatoon 3 on February 17, 2021, and will finally see it release about a year and a half later on September 9, 2022. It figures to be a big part of Nintendo’s lineup for the remainder of 2022 alongside titles like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Fans that can’t wait until Wednesday can also check in the trailer embedded above to brush up on what we already know about Splatoon 3. Our insight is about to grow, however, as the Splatoon 3 direct promises to send us into a state of information overload. See you there.

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 8, 2022 9:10 AM

    Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct announced for this week

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      August 8, 2022 9:48 AM

      God damnit it’s not their anniversary or anything…

      It’s METROID’s!!!

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        August 8, 2022 11:40 AM

        We know there's a full fledged Prime remake basically done, and Dread's performance should have proven to Nintendo that the series is something they can invest in.

        Given the weakness of their lineup right now with Zelda's delay, it wouldn't surprise me to see them position that Prime remake as a holiday title, though if Prime 4 is further a way they may want to release it later to build anticipation for that.

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          August 8, 2022 1:27 PM

          I figure the Prime remake is a difficult thing to time seeing as how like you said, you'd want to release it close to P4, but not too close - you'd hate to cannibalize sales of your new game because people are still playing through your remake.

          Also I know there's tech hurdles and so forth but it still kinda blows my mind that this is like the one time we wish Nintendo would do a low effort dump of the games to the Switch and they won't.

        • capt tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          August 8, 2022 1:40 PM

          What's wrong with their lineup? Xenoblade 3 just launched and Splatoon 3, Mario & Rabids 2, Bayonetta 3, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coming this year.

          • wunderbred legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            August 8, 2022 2:02 PM

            Lets not forget Advance Wars once they decide to let it ship.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            August 8, 2022 3:11 PM

            September/August is super stacked

    • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 8, 2022 12:38 PM

      All the UNFs!!!!

