Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct announced for this week Tune into the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct this week for 30 minutes of information.

Splatoon 3 is just about a month from release, and Nintendo is planning to jack the hype up for its upcoming third-person shooter. Splatoon 3 will be getting its own Nintendo Direct this week with more than 30 minutes of information.

The Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct will take place on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Fans can tune in at 6 a.m. PDT / 9 a.m. EDT for more than 30 minutes of information about the game. I don’t know a lot of Nintendo Switch fans that are on the fence about Splatoon 3, but if you’re not sure if this is the game for you, Wednesday is a perfect time for you to dig deeper and see what it’s all about.

Splatoon 3 will include both an online multiplayer component and a single-player mode that’s focused on narrative. The game will also feature a co-op mode. We first heard about Splatoon 3 on February 17, 2021, and will finally see it release about a year and a half later on September 9, 2022. It figures to be a big part of Nintendo’s lineup for the remainder of 2022 alongside titles like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Fans that can’t wait until Wednesday can also check in the trailer embedded above to brush up on what we already know about Splatoon 3. Our insight is about to grow, however, as the Splatoon 3 direct promises to send us into a state of information overload. See you there.