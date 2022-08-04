Evening Reading - August 4, 2022

Folks, we're almost there. Tonight's Evening Reading brings Thursday to a close, which means us Monday to Friday grinders are 80 percent of the way there. It’s down to Friday, but before we kick off the next day, let’s close out this one with some glorious Shacknews content and other random bits and pieces from the internet. Here’s comes your Canadian edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Here are some random bits and pieces from the internet, which never fails to deliver entertainment if you know where to look.

PSA: Far Cry 6 is free until August 7

Far Cry 6 is free on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC until August 7, 2022.

Source: Ubisoft

If you've been curious to try out Far Cry 6 but haven't done so yet, it's free for the next couple of days, with big discounts offered if you end up buying the game. I gave the game a solid 8/10 in my Far Cry 6 review, praising the gunplay and visuals.

Phoenix Wright vs Alex Jones

You've probably already watched the destruction of Alex Jones, but now you can see the Phoenix Wright version. Quite frankly, it's not getting old. This was a thrashing.

Ryu is ready for Evo 2022

#Evo2022 takes place in just a few days from August 5-7. Here's Ryu with some words for you! pic.twitter.com/NsSZxQaqsb — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) August 3, 2022

Ryu is ready for Evo 2022, and word on the street is our own TJ Denzer is too.

That's one way to re-use goal posts

We were at the Hall of Fame last year on way back from doing a story on someone that shall not be named and I remember the goal post doubling as a utility pole. Great idea whoever thought of it. 🤗 @ActionSportsJax @ESPN690Jax pic.twitter.com/aH3fx7lUiD — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) August 3, 2022

I'm not really sure what to think of this. Definitely not possible to do a Canadian version with hockey nets.

Bears are a treasure

Fat Bear Week is coming up in the near future and, if you don't know what that is, have fun down that Google rabbit hole.

Red Dead Redemption 2 keeps on revealing its secrets

Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to share secrets from its vast open world, and Strange Man is a great YouTube channel to dig into them.

That's it for your Thursday, August 4, 2022 Evening Reading. I'll leave you with this picture of my cat Sadie. Sadie turns two years old on August 5, so be sure to wish her a happy birthday in the comments below.

Here's a picture of Sadie, who is showing off her guns while looking out the window at birds.

Source: Rumpo

What about you? What's your Thursday looking like? Did you play any games? Did you eat any delicious food? Hit us up in the Chatty comments below and let us know