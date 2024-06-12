Star Wars Outlaws lead says game's main path clocks in at about 30 hours Creative director Julian Gerighty added that it will run about 50 to 60 hours worth of content for completionists.

It’s been a big week of new info for Star Wars Outlaws with several showings throughout Summer Game Fest 2024 weekend, but we got some very interesting news after the fact. Recently, Outlaws Creative Director Julian Gerighty spoke to the length of the game, sharing the details of what players can expect as far as how long it will take to beat. According to Gerighty, players that take the main path in Star Wars: Outlaws can expect about a 30-hour game.

Gerighty spoke to the matter of Star Wars Outlaws length in a recent interview with Video Games Chronicle. There, he shared some details about what the team was going for when they decided how long of a game they wanted to make:

Very, very early on, we decided this is going to be a 25-30 hours golden path adventure, 50 hours [to] 60 hours for completionists, and that is, for a guy with a family and a job, it’s still a fair amount of time.

Players will explore familiar places and meet iconic characters throughout Star Wars: Outlaws' 30-hour main journey.

Source: Ubisoft

Gerighty goes on to say the team also had a vested interest in limiting the length of the game to focus more on quality and scope of what the dev team had in front of it.

It’s not Assassin’s Creed’s epic, 200 hours’ worth of gameplay, so that allows us to really focus on the detail, it allows us to focus, maybe with a smaller team, on executing something that is manageable.

It’s sounding like Star Wars Outlaws will be fairly reasonable when it comes to players that just want to play to the credits and players that want to see every single thing it has to offer. Our own Ozzie Mejia played three sections of the game and came away thrilled about what Outlaws is offering.

With an August 2024 release date set, stay tuned for more updates and info as we get closer to its launch by following our Star Wars Outlaws topic.