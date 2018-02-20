Star Trek Online celebrates 10 years with Legacy update
Star Trek Online has been exploring the galaxy for ten years and is ready to celebrate with a special Legacy update, featuring a pair of Star Trek actresses.
Jason Isaacs and Rekha Sharma are coming to Star Trek Online: Rise of Discovery to reprise their roles as Captain Lorca and Commander Landry.
Ever want your own Federation Starship? A new deal from publisher Perfect World and 3D printing company Mixed Dimensions is about to make this a reality.
The MMO hits for Xbox One and PS4 today.
Its six-year mission will be moving into uncharted territory.
The cast of Star Trek: Voyager thought they had left the Delta Quadrant behind, but the new Delta Rising expansion for Star Trek Online means they're back in action.
Publisher Atari is looking to sell Cryptic Studios, the developer of Champions Online, Star Trek Online, and the upcoming Neverwinter.
It's been a year to the day since Star Trek Online was released in North America, and Cryptic Studios is celebrating with a variety of special events. Discounts running until Friday, Februa