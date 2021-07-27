ShackStream: Star Trek Online Lohlunat Festival with the devs & giveaway We're taking a deep dive into STO's Lohlunat Festival! Come watch for a chance at a Paramount Plus subscription or Summer Pack for the game.

We’re deep into the stretches of Summer and Star Trek Online is throwing itself full force into its Lohlunat Festival event. A seasonal event for the game, players can head to the tropical planet of Risa and take part in a number of fun activities and prizes that come along with it.

The Festival is currently live and the fun is underway till the end of the month on July 31, but we’ll be jumping into the Lohlunat Festival as well with the devs, not to mention sharing a number of goodies with viewers such as Paramount Plus subscriptions and Summer Packs related to the event. If you’re curious at all about what the Lohlunat Festival holds for players across the Star Trek Online universe, you won’t want to miss out on the stream.

Tune into the Shacknews Twitch Channel at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET as we go live with the Star Trek Online devs. You can also watch the stream just below.

We’re not just streaming today. We have some goodies to share. Tune in for a chance at codes for both Paramount Plus subscriptions to Star Trek Online offering 90 days of service in the game, as well as Summer Packs which can be used to claim a number of event goodies.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into streams like this. Your support and engagement make these livestreams all the more worthwhile. If you’d like to support ShackStream productions like these, don’t forget to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel, which you can do for free by linking an Amazon Prime account to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get a free subscription each month.

The Star Trek Online Lohlunat Festival is in full swing, so tune in to join in on the fun as we dive in with the devs shortly.