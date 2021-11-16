ShackStream: Star Trek Online: Reflections gameplay & giveaway with the devs Today on a special ShackStream, we're joined by Star Trek Online community manager Mike Fatum as we check out the new Reflections expansion!

It’s a fine Tuesday for getting back into the Star Trek Online universe. The teams at Cryptic Studios and Perfect World have released another expansion for the game in the form of Reflections and there’s new content and goodies to explore. We’re going to do just that with a hand from Star Trek Online community manager Mike Fatum. Join us as we stream some of the new content and stay tuned for a chance at codes to unlock freebies in the game!

Star Trek Online: Reflections launched on PC on September 14, 2021, and on consoles on November 9, 2021. It includes a major story update including the return of the Terran Empire and the devious plans of its mysterious Emperor. In addition, as the new update launched, many ships also got model reworks to go along with this season’s major expansion. Ship destruction graphics were updated as well.

Join us as we go live with Star Trek Online: Reflections on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET as STO community manager Mike Fatum guides us through the new content. There’s plenty of Star Trek chat and fun to be had along the way!

On today’s stream, we’ll be giving away keys for unlocks of the T6 Engle-class Mirror Strike Wing Escort on Xbox and PlayStation, as well as PC unlocks for Enterprise Mirror Uniforms 2160 and the Porthos Rottweiler pet. If you join in on the livestream, you could score a code for free Star Trek Online content.

Star Trek Online: Reflections is out now and a new chapter in the vast universe has begun. Join us as we send power to warp drives, explore what Reflections has to offer in this livestream, and maybe even get yourself some goodies for the game!