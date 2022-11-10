ShackStream: Star Trek Online Ascension giveaway with the devs Tune in as we're joined by STO community lead Mike Fatum to celebrate the Ascension update coming to consoles with a giveaway!

It’s a big month for Star Trek Online. The Ascension update has finally come to PlayStation and Xbox consoles, letting them take part in a new storyline featuring Wil Wheaton. The update was already out on PC, but now console players can enjoy everything it offers, and to celebrate, we’re streaming some Star Trek Online and doing a giveaway with community lead Mike Fatum.

Star Trek Online’s Ascension update came to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 1, 2022. It features a new storyline in which Wil Wheaton reprises his role as an evil Mirror version of his character, Wesley Crusher. Emperor Crusher has amassed immense Traveler powers and forged an alliance with the Mirror version of V’ger, making him one of the most dangerous threats the galaxy has faced. New quests and events await as well as you band together to bring Mirror Crusher down.

Join us as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel with Star Trek Ascension at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

You’ll want to stay tuned for this livestream if you’re a fan of Star Trek Online. We’ve got some special prize packs to give away. You could get your hands on one of several keys for a Terran Empire Odyssey Outfit Pack on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox. It includes the following:

Terran Empire Odyssey Outfit

1 Elite Services Pack

1 Small XP Boost

There are also instructions on how to redeem any code on the Arc Games website.

As always, we’d like to thank viewers for tuning in as well. Your support means a lot to us. Don’t forget that you can support ShackStreams further by following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can even do it for free if you have an Amazon Prime account and link it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming. That gives you a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please. If it pleases you to use it on Shacknews, we’d be happy to have that free sub.

The galaxy is in peril as Emperor Crusher wields his power with impunity. Tune in and check it out as we explore the Ascension update, and maybe even get yourself a sweet prize! We’ll be going live shortly.