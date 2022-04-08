Star Trek Online Season 26: Stormfall coming to PC in May & consoles in June Star Trek Online's next season will feature a wealth of returning characters, a Starfleet tutorial overhaul and remaster, and a new Terran threat.

Cryptic Studios continues to carry on the adventures of Star Trek Online with the announcement of its upcoming Season 26: Stormfall. A new Terran threat is emerging, and players will get to enjoy a wealth of new features as they engage it, including returning iconic characters, a newly remastered Starfleet tutorial, and much more. The next Star Trek Online chapter is set to debut on PC in May 2022 and on consoles in June.

Cryptic Studios announced Star Trek Online Season 26: Stormfall and its contents with a new trailer on April 8, 2022. The new chapter will kick off on PC on May 10, 2022, and launch on PlayStation and Xbox consoles in June, though a concrete date hasn’t been set for the latter just yet. Nonetheless, there are a ton of features on the way. Characters like Admiral Janeway (Kate Mugrew from Star Trek: Voyager), Admiral Leeta (Chase Masterson from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), and an Andorian rebel named “Rae-Yeet” (Noah Averbach-Katz from Star Trek: Discovery) will work together to stop Terran forces led by the dreaded Captain Killy (Mary Wiseman from Star Trek: Discovery).

In addition to the familiar returning cast of characters, Star Trek Online Season 26: Stormfall will also feature quite a bit more content. The entire Starfleet tutorial is getting a remaster to spruce it up and bring it in line with other newer Star Trek Online content. two brand new episodes, an added Task Force Operation, and other new captain features will also be arriving.

Cryptic Studios has continued to bring fun content and expansions to Star Trek Online over the course of many years, some of which we’ve gotten to showcase here on Shacknews ShackStreams! With the upcoming launch of Season 26: Stormfall, the team continues to bring new goods to the game, as well as plenty of fan favorite fun. While the PC season release date is set, we’re still waiting on the console release in June. Stay tuned for more details as they become available here at Shacknews.