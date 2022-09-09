Wil Wheaton will reprise his role as Wesley Crusher in Star Trek Online: Ascension Wheaton will voice an alternate universe version of Wesley Crusher in Star Trek Online: Ascension.

If you’re a Star Trek fan, you’ll likely be familiar with actor Wil Wheaton who played the role of Wesley Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation and who made a brief appearance in the Season 2 finale of Star Trek: Picard. If you’ve been itching for other ways to catch up with the character, you may be intrigued to hear that Gearbox Publishing recently revealed in celebration of Star Trek Day that Wheaton will reprise his role as Wesley Crusher in the upcoming free-to-play MMORPG, Star Trek Online: Ascension.

According to Gearbox and a brand new teaser trailer for Star Trek Online: Ascension, Wheaton will voice an alternate universe “Mirror” version of Wesley Crusher with the character serving as the game’s Terran Emperor. In an accompanying press release, it was also revealed that new missions will be added via a long-awaited update including ones starring the likes of Mary Wiseman from Star Trek: Discovery, and Chase Masterson from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Star Trek Online is proud to continue that legacy by welcoming him to the game as Emperor Wesley Crusher when Ascension launches on PC September 13 and on consoles at a later date. The long-awaited update also brings exciting new features to the game for the very first time, including new missions starring Mary Wiseman (Star Trek: Discovery) as Captain Killy and Chase Masterson (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) as Admiral Leeta.

The press release goes on to outline story Ascension concepts such as how things have escalated in the Mirror Universe, and how the Terran Emperor (Wesley Crusher) is working to attempt to control “the Mirror version of V’ger” known as The Other. Naturally, this is something of a problem, so players will need to work to stop Crusher as the Terran Emperor while also fending off his forces led by Captain Killy, voiced by Mary Wiseman from Star Trek: Discovery.

These events all take place in a brand new featured episode, aptly named “Eye of the Storm.” Star Trek Online: Ascension also introduces plenty of new content for players to discover, including a new 5-player ground TFO “Storm Chasers” and the new Elite Officer Upgrade System that allows players to upgrade bridge officers. Captains can also play through the latest event, “The Emperor’s Will”, to earn a new reward, the T6 Terran Somerville starship.

Star Trek Online is currently available for free on PC, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Meanwhile, Star Trek Online: Ascension will be released on September 13 for PC, and later (no release date has been confirmed yet) for consoles. Additional details regarding Ascension content will be revealed at the time of its September 13 release on PC.

