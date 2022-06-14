Shacknews E6 2022: Star Trek Online livestream & giveaway with the devs To kick off the festivities of Shacknews E6, we're getting together with Cryptic Studios to play Star Trek Online and give away content packs.

It’s here. E6 has finally begun, and with it comes a whole week of delightful gaming interviews, livestreams, and exclusive content here at Shacknews. We have so much to share with viewers this week, and it all begins with a livestream and giveaway. We’re getting together with the folks at Cryptic Studios to play some Star Trek Online and check out some of its latest content. That’s not all though. We’re also giving away bundles that will net players on PC and consoles free escort ships to take back to their own galactic adventures.

The very first chapter of Shacknews E6 kicks off on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET. You can also check out the embedded video just above to catch the action when it goes live and after the stream ends.

On today’s stream of Star Trek Online, we’ll be wandering into the great unknown and engaging in the quests and politics of the game alongside developers from Cryptic Studios. You’ll want to be on deck if you’re an avid player of the game as well. Star Trek Online is free to play, but we’re going to be giving away keys to unlock and obtain the premium Cross Faction Strike Wing Escort bundle on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. Get one of these keys and you’ll gain access to the Earhart Strike Wing Escort [T6] and the Sech Strike Wing Escort [T6].

We’ll also just be chatting with the devs and asking our burning questions as we play the game. If there’s anything you want to know about what’s going on in Star Trek Online or what comes next, you’d do well to be in our stream and ask your question! We’ll be happy to share it with Cryptic Studios during the stream.

With this Star Trek Online livestream and key giveaway, Shacknews E6 has finally begun. Check out our livestream schedule for a full rundown of events happening throughout the week. We’ll have plenty of content and exclusives to show throughout the rest of the week.