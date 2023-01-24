Star Trek Online: Refractions brings an end to the Terran Gambit Arc today on PC The stories of Star Trek Online have run the gamut of iconic Star Trek universe characters and evil Mirror selves, but the end of that journey comes today on PC.

If you’ve kept up on Star Trek Online, then you may fully be aware that the game has been going through quite the interesting story arc over the course of the last year. The conclusion of that arc ends today on PC and will be coming to consoles soon. Cryptic Studios and Gearbox Publishing announced Star Trek Online: Refractions’ launch on PC, bringing a thrilling ending to the Terran Gambit Arc.

The announcement of Star Trek Online: Refractions’ PC launch came via the Star Trek Online website. As of today, players on PC can explore the thrilling conclusion of the long, ongoing Terran Gambit Arc, which has featured the return of iconic characters and their actors such as Wil Wheaton as Terran Emperor Westly Crusher and Gates McFadden as Terran Dr. Beverly Crusher, and Chase Masterson as Terran Admiral Leeta. This chapter of the game marks the culmination of so many plot points that have been set up over a long course of time.

Star Trek Online: Refractions marks the end of a long story arc which has seen us brush elbows with a Mirror version of Westly Crusher as the all-powerful Terran Emperor.

Source: Gearbox Publishing

There’s more than story to Star Trek Online: Refractions as well. Other content is coming to the game, as described by Cryptic Studios:

Brand New Task Force Operation – Bird Cage: A five-player ground Task Force Operation that will act as a prequel to the episode Fujiwhara Effect. Execute a Mirror Universe prison break with four other captains to free Terran Dr. Beverly Crusher so that she may be able to stop her son from destroying everything and everyone in his path.



Two New Patrols: Jupiter Station and Khonshu Khaibit, a ground and space patrol set within the “Terran Gambit” Mirror Universe story arc.



Picard Season 2 Themed Lockbox: A Safe Galaxy: The mysterious Tier 6 Worldrazer Temporal Op Juggernaut, as seen in Picard Season 2, along with numerous “Confederacy” and “Watcher” weapons and gear will be part of this brand-new full lockbox.



13th Anniversary Event: Running from January 24 – February 23, in addition to the above new content, players can earn a new Tier 6 ship, the V’ger themed Compiler Science Dreadnought, collect Omega Fragments and craft highly desirable Omega Tech upgrades from Q and his much-anticipated Omega Molecule Stabilization Game.

Players on PC can explore all of this content starting today. Console players will get their chance at Star Trek Online: Refractions at a later date. Be sure to stay tuned here at Shacknews to find out when as we continue to cover Star Trek Online.