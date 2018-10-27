Soul Calibur 6 to get competitive 2020 World Tour
It looks like the Soulcalibur series is about to get the world tour treatment as Bandai Namco readies for Soul Calibur 6 World Tour in 2020.
It looks like the Soulcalibur series is about to get the world tour treatment as Bandai Namco readies for Soul Calibur 6 World Tour in 2020.
The next batch of DLC characters for SoulCalibur 6 is in the works and will include a special guest from SNK's Samurai Shodown franchise.
2B will be playable when DLC 2 drops.
Andrew, Chris and John are all back in town and ready to deliver the beatdown to Joe but also you (the listener).
It's been a long time since Bandai Namco has released a SoulCalibur game. Does it hold up well against the rest of this storied franchise? Our review.
Part one of the free documentary series is available to watch on YouTube.
Help out Bandai Namco and get an early taste of Soulcalibur 6 by jumping into the network test beta on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
Prior to Sunday's Tekken 7 Top 8, Bandai Namco had an announcement for the upcoming SoulCalibur VI.
Fans of weapons-based fighter series SoulCalibur finally have new information about the latest game's release date and various collector's edition bundles.
Check up on all of the fighters slated to be featured in the Soulcalibur 6 roster.