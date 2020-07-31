SoulCalibur 6 rains down flowers for Season 2 DLC fighter Setsuka Setsuka makes her return to the SoulCalibur franchise as SoulCalibur 6's next DLC fighter.

With a number of fighting games continuing to do battle, SoulCalibur 6 is likewise keeping its fight going. Bandai Namco announced the newest character to hit that game, opting to bring back an old favorite. Setsuka makes her return with her signature weapon and a thirst for vengeance.

It's been a while since Setsuka has graced the SoulCalibur franchise. First debuting in SoulCalibur 3, she was also playable in SoulCalibur 4 before taking a sabbatical for the series' fifth installment. Now she's back with her signature weapon, the Ugetsu Kageuchi blade, which is hidden at the bottom of her parasol. Her blade allows her to strike quickly from the front and from overhead. She'll also combine her blade with her parasol, which she'll use as part of her Critical Edge attack, which ends with her bisecting her opponent upwards with the Ugetsu Kageuchi amidst a sea of raining flower petals.

Setsuka is the 11th DLC character to hit SoulCalibur 6, which means only one more fighter remains. There's plenty to do before that last fighter debuts. The trailer above also details what's coming up in the 2.20 update, which features balance changes across all characters, Setsuka's new stage (the Murakumo Shrine Grounds) and costume parts, a new Groh Episode, and Character Creation Set E. This batch of custom character parts includes everything you need to create your own Heihachi, allowing players to inject a little Tekken in their SoulCalibur. It wouldn't be the first time he's graced the series.

Setsuka will come to SoulCalibur 6 as part of the game's Season 2 DLC this coming Tuesday, August 4. We'll be on the lookout for the last character to round out the Season 2 package, though really, the lineup has already peaked with Samurai Shodown's Haohmaru. Hasn't it? We'll have to find out if it does get better and whenever that last character reveal comes, Shacknews will be here to cover it.