Soul Calibur 6 DLC Haohmaru gets release date and launch trailer Samurai Shodown and Soul Calibur clash as Haohmaru gets a launch date and trailer for his impending arrival in Soul Calibur 6.

Namco certainly knows how to bring good guest characters to its game. Soul Calibur 6 already brought over Nier Automata’s 2B, and now Samurai Shodown’s Haohmaru is set to follow, bringing tornados, full moon uppercuts, and his undaunted pride as a warrior to the SC6 roster. We finally have a date for when Haohmaru will be arriving in Soul Calibur 6 alongside a fresh new launch trailer.

Bandai Namco put out the launch trailer and date for Haohmaru in Soul Calibur 6 on the Bandai Namco YouTube channel on March 26, 2020. We’ve gotten quite a few looks showcasing Haohmaru’s fighting style as it translates from the 2D (and recently 2.5D) space of Samurai Shodown over to the 3D arenas of the Soul Calibur franchise, but the latest look at Haohmaru shows off even more of his new tactics, including what looks like a heal from drinking out of his gourd following a throw and some very quick, stiff slashes to try to catch your opponent off guard. The trailer ends with a launch date for Haohmaru in Soul Calibur 6 of March 31, 2020.

Haohmaru’s translation over to 3D fighting for the first time ever is interesting to say the least. He joins Geese Howard and Akuma, who similarly transferred to 3D in Tekken 7. What’s more interesting is that we’ve seen Haohmaru’s Soul Calibur 6 gameplay showcase many of his trademark attacks, such as the Senpuu Retsu Zan tornado projectile and the Kogetsu Zan full moon uppercut. Simply put, despite the transfer to 3D space, Haohmaru looks like he’s going to satisfy fans of his original Samurai Showdown style.

Get ready to take up Haohmaru’s sword as he joins the Soul Calibur 6 cast at the end of this month, and perhaps prepare to see more of him when Soul Calibur 6 joins the mainstage during the (currently still scheduled) EVO 2020.