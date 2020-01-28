Latest SoulCalibur 6 trailer shows off Haohmaru gameplay Get ready to fight as iconic samurai Haohmaru prepares to enter the arena this spring.

SoulCalibur 6 DLC 9 is coming, and it’s bringing some fast moves with it. The upcoming DLC for the acclaimed fighting game will see Haohmaru stepping onto the stage. In fact, we got a good look at the new fighter with the latest gameplay trailer, which shows off quite a few of his slick moves.

Haohmaru is the second DLC character to hit for Season Pass 2, and he’s currently set to arrive in the game sometime during Spring 2020. That means fans will need to wait a bit longer before they can dive in and try out the new fighter.

For those who don’t know who Haohmaru is, he’s the main protagonist of the Samurai Shodown series and has appeared in every single one of those games since his debut in the original Samurai Shodown in 1993. Over the years, Haohmaru has made several appearances in other video games, including Capcom vs. SNK 2, SNK vs Capcom: The Match of the Millennium, Neo Geo Battle Coliseum, Days of Memories, and more. This is the first time he has appeared in the SoulCalibur series, though, and fans of Samurai Shodown will no doubt be excited to see him in action.

You can check out the gameplay trailer for yourself above. Originally revealed during EVO 2019, fans have been waiting months to hear more about Haohmaru. Now, thankfully, there isn’t much more of a wait for those who plan to pick up the DLC pass and go head to head with others as this iconic samurai.

We’ll keep an eye out for any additional info pertaining to Haohmaru, or SoulCalibur 6’s Season Pass 2. When we originally reviewed SoulCalibur 6 back in 2018, Ozzie Mejia wrote,

“It's been far too long since I last played a SoulCalibur game, but SoulCalibur VI reminded me of why I loved the original games. Even as a fighting game casual, it's easy to feel like I can hang with the rest of the pack, especially since there aren't any overly complex combos or special moves to memorize. The key to victory is timing, precision, and a mastery of a character and their weapon. It's something that feels immediately accessible to everyone. Yet the additions of mechanics like Reversal Edge and Soul Charge are deep enough for fighting game veterans to sink their teeth into, with mastery of these mechanics giving them a leg up on the competition.”

