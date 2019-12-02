Soul Calibur 6 to get competitive 2020 World Tour It looks like the Soulcalibur series is about to get the world tour treatment as Bandai Namco readies for Soul Calibur 6 World Tour in 2020.

It feels like every major fighting game is getting its own world tour in the modern era of the FGC. Between Arc REVO, Tekken World Tour, Capcom Cup, Mortal Kombat’s Pro Kompetition, and more, there’s plenty to choose from already. Now Bandai Namco is adding their classic weapon fighting franchise to the mix. It would appear that Soul Calibur 6 is getting a World Tour competition in 2020.

Bandai Namco’s latest competitive effort was announced via star Soul Calibur 6 player Marie-Laure "Kayane" Norindr on her personal Twitter. According to Kayane, full details of the Soul Calibur 6 World Tour are slated to be shared on December 3, 2019 by Tekken and Soul Calibur producer Motohiro Okubo and EVO and Bandai Namco FGC face Mark “MarkMan” Julio. The details will happen on Anime Illuminati’s Fighting Tuesday Twitch stream at 3AM PST / 6AM EST.

Although Kayane was unable to share the full details of the upcoming tour, she didn’t leave fans empty-handed. Ahead of the fully-detailed reveal coming on December 3, Kayane revealed that the Soul Calibur 6 2020 World Tour will begin at EVO Japan 2020, which takes place at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall outside Tokyo, Japan from January 24 to 26, 2020. This will be the first stop for Soul Calibur 6 players around the world hoping to participate.

Soul Calibur 6 is an interesting one to come to the FGC world tour collection. Tekken 7 has undoubtedly been one of the more popular circuits of the bunch, rivaling that of even Street Fighter 5’s Capcom Cup. However, though many have enjoyed the game (Shacknews included), Soul Calibur 6 hasn’t quite found the footing of either of those two games. At EVO 2018 in its debut year since launch, Soul Calibur 6 only garnered 742 entrants, compared to Tekken 7 and SFV’s 1885 and 1929 respectively. That said, the scene appears to be alive and well for the game with advocates like MarkMan and Kayane keeping the spirit alive worldwide.

It will be interesting to see if 2020 is a more lucrative year for Soul Calibur 6 with a World Tour and dedicated competitive circuit.