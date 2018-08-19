Call of Duty games were 10 of the top 15 best-selling titles of the decade
In a report on US spending by the NDP Group, Call of Duty games accounted for a lion's share of the list of the decade's best-selling games.
Next year's Call of Duty is reported to be under massive restructuring as Activision relieves Raven and Sledgehammer of leadership role.
The Call of Duty: WWII esports era comes to an end with Evil Geniuses putting away some of the top teams in the world to stand above the rest.
The Call of Duty World League came to Anaheim over the weekend and Rise Nation won a thriller against a very game Red Reserve.
Get a heads up on the Shadowed Throne Easter egg quest by tracking down the powerful Pack-a-Punch machine.
New maps, a new War Mode mission, a fresh remake of a classic map, and the next chapter in the Nazi Zombie saga are all available now.
Two founding fathers of Sledgehammer Games are leaving the studio they helped build to work directly for the company that owns their studio.
OpTic Gaming had to watch from the sidelines as Team Kaliber and Splyce battled for the big bucks and accolades.
HQ is a lot more than a living menu.
Take an 'Ocean's 11' plotline, sprinkle in some Royal Blood, and you've got the next batch of live-action trailers to hype up the newest Call of Duty.