Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) gets open beta multiplayer dates The latest in the second Modern Warfare trilogy had a big presence at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Tuesday's Gamescom Opening Night Live show had plenty to offer for Call of Duty fans. Geoff Keighley briefly spoke with Sledgehammer Games' David Swenson and Shelby Carleton before unveiling an extended look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's first campaign stage, Operation 627. On top of that, Activision revealed the official open beta dates for those looking to dive into multiplayer as soon as possible.

Activision notes that the Call of Duty: Next presentation will make its return on October 5, 2023 for an extended look at Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer and changes coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty on mobile devices. With all of that fresh in mind, players can start to jump into the open beta on the following day. Here's the current open beta schedule:

PlayStation Early Access : October 6-7

: October 6-7 PlayStation Open Beta : October 8-10

: October 8-10 All PlayStation Users and Other Platforms Early Access : October 12-13

: October 12-13 Open Beta for All Users: October 14-16



Source: Activision

Cross-platform play will be available through the open beta's second weekend. The open beta will feature a selection of the Core maps, which will feature 16 remastered maps from 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Players will also get a peek at the new Ground War.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on November 10. To learn more about the single-player Operation 627 stage, check out the Call of Duty website.