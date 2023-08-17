Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 details revealed, including 16 revamped MW2 maps Activision and Infinity Ward revealed that 16 maps from 2009's COD: Modern Warfare 2 have been revamped for the new game's launch.

As sure as the sun rises, another Call of Duty is on the way with Modern Warfare 3, and as much as Activision, Infinity Ward, and Sledgehammer Games are moving the series forward, they’re also bringing beloved franchise history along for the ride. Today, Activision and Infinity Ward did a major reveal of details for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, one of the most prominent among them will be that the developers are revamping 16 maps from the 2009 Modern Warfare 2 which will be in Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer on launch day.

Activision, Infinity Ward, and Sledgehammer games shared the latest details about the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on August 17, 2023. Among the reveals, the developers shared that Modern Warfare 3 will have a different style of Campaign, featuring more sandbox-like gameplay and options for how you want to approach each mission.

Sub Base, Rust, and Invasion are among the many maps returning and revamped for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Source: Activision

It was further down in the multiplayer section that the maps from Modern Warfare 2 were addressed.

All 16 launch maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) have been modernized with new modes and gameplay features and will be available at launch to get everyone started, while over 12 all-new core 6v6 maps will fuel post-launch live seasons.

It’s sounding like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer is set to have a huge amount of content right from the get-go. The developers also shared that a “vast amount of content and weapon progression” will make its way from the 2022 Modern Warfare 2 to Modern Warfare 3.

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 set to drop in November, stay tuned for further reveals leading up to the game’s launch in the months ahead.