Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 details revealed, including 16 revamped MW2 maps
Activision and Infinity Ward revealed that 16 maps from 2009's COD: Modern Warfare 2 have been revamped for the new game's launch.
As sure as the sun rises, another Call of Duty is on the way with Modern Warfare 3, and as much as Activision, Infinity Ward, and Sledgehammer Games are moving the series forward, they’re also bringing beloved franchise history along for the ride. Today, Activision and Infinity Ward did a major reveal of details for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, one of the most prominent among them will be that the developers are revamping 16 maps from the 2009 Modern Warfare 2 which will be in Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer on launch day.
Activision, Infinity Ward, and Sledgehammer games shared the latest details about the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on August 17, 2023. Among the reveals, the developers shared that Modern Warfare 3 will have a different style of Campaign, featuring more sandbox-like gameplay and options for how you want to approach each mission.
It was further down in the multiplayer section that the maps from Modern Warfare 2 were addressed.
It’s sounding like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer is set to have a huge amount of content right from the get-go. The developers also shared that a “vast amount of content and weapon progression” will make its way from the 2022 Modern Warfare 2 to Modern Warfare 3.
With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 set to drop in November, stay tuned for further reveals leading up to the game’s launch in the months ahead.
