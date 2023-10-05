Watch the Call of Duty: NEXT Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone reveal event here Here's how you can watch the MW3 and Warzone gameplay reveal and earn some exclusive rewards.

With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (the new one) just a month away, Activision is ready to pull back the curtain on more details surrounding multiplayer and Warzone. It’s coming in the form of Call of Duty: NEXT, a special livestream event going down later today. We’ll show you how to watch the livestream as well as earn some exclusive items.

Watch the Call of Duty: NEXT Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone reveal livestream

The Call of Duty: NEXT livestream will take place today at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. It’s being streamed on the official Call of Duty YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also watch it using the livestream embed above.

During the stream, Activision and Sledgehammer Games will provide an in-depth look at multiplayer in Modern Warfare 3. We already know that the game features multiple remastered maps from the original trilogy of Modern Warfare games, and we can expect to see them in action during the event. We’ll also get our first look at the newest iteration of Warzone, which will include a brand new battle royale map.



Source: Activision

Watching the livestream will also net you some in-game rewards. This includes the Death Upload Weapon Blueprint, Robotic Gamer Emblem, Bot Ops Charm, and the Curve Monitor Calling Card. These rewards will be unlocked every 20 minutes of watch time for users that connect their Activision ID to their YouTube/Twitch account.

Now that you know how to watch the Call of Duty: NEXT livestream, you’re ready to learn all the details and earn some rewards in the process. For more news as we lead up to the release of Modern Warfare 3, stick with Shacknews.