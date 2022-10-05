Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare sequel reportedly in development for 2025 After the lukewarm reception of Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games wants to return to the frenetic sci-fi feel of 2014's Advanced Warfare.

The year 2014 was a wild one for the Call of Duty franchise. It was when Advanced Warfare came out, giving us a sci-fi spin and ridiculously frenetic mobility in comparison to previous games. It also gave us “Press F to pay respects,” the very poorly aged Kevin Spacey as a star character, and a desire to return to “boots on the ground” Call of Duty. Now it’s apparently getting a sequel. Sledgehammer Games has pitched a continuation of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare that is allegedly in the works for 2025.

News of the Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare sequel comes from WhatIfGaming, which shared supposed details of the greenlight for the project. Sledgehammer Games was supposedly up to develop Call of Duty title for 2025, following Treyarch, which would be developing its own new entry in the series for 2024. According to the report, Sledgehammer originally wanted to pursue a continuation of the story it presented in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Unfortunately, lukewarm reception pushed Sledgehammer away from pursuing that. Instead, the developer put together a pitch for what could be considered Advanced Warfare 2.

Many will recall that Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare starred Kevin Spacey as its antagonist, Jonathan Irons, just a few years before rampant sexual abuse allegations rocked public image of the House of Cards star.

Source: Activision Blizzard

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare was a major move for the series. It saw the series head to sci-fi territory where players engaged in battles full of futuristic tech and weaponry. For all it did, it earned itself some decent reception in review, but it also brought us a number of other things in Call of Duty, for better and for worse. Advanced Warfare is where the arguably cringe “Press F to pay respects” meme comes from, after your friend and fellow soldier dies in the game and features a playable sequence where you attend his funeral.

Press F to pay respects to your dead friend at his funeral in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

Source: Activision Blizzard

It was also a very fast-paced Call of Duty in which players used Exosuits to gain various tactical advantages. You could double jump, wall run, and more in the game. Further Call of Duty games like Infinite Warfare and Black Ops 3 and 4 would expand upon this mobility to a point where players pined and campaigned for a more “boots on the ground” Call of Duty, which was served up to them with remaster of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2016.

If the rumors are true, it will be interesting to see what Sledgehammer Games does with a return to the Advanced Warfare storyline and gameplay. Stay tuned as we await further details and confirmation.