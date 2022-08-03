Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2022: Prize pool, schedule, and how to watch

Here's everything you need to know about the epic conclusion to the latest Call of Duty League season.
Ozzie Mejia
@CODLeague on Twitter
1

The Call of Duty League has taken this season to take a break from modern warfare to return to the old days of World War II. Before the franchise makes its return to the modern era, a new Call of Duty League champion will be crowned for the season of Call of Duty: Vanguard. The Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2022 is returning to the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. Shacknews is here with everything you need to know before all the action begins.

Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2022 prize pool

Eight teams are walking into the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend to compete for a massive $2.5 million USD prize pool. Here is how the prize money will be allocated:

  • 1st place - $1.2 million
  • 2nd place - $650,000
  • 3rd place - $320,000
  • 4th place - $160,000
  • 5th-6th place - $80,000
  • 7th-8th place - $30,000

Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2022 schedule

The top eight teams from the regular season's four Major events will compete in the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2022. Every team is competing in a double-elimination bracket. The two remaining teams at the end of Saturday will advance to face each other on Sunday. All matches are best-of-five with the exception of the actual Grand Finals match. That will be a best-of-nine format with the team coming out of the Winner's Bracket starting the set up 1-0.

Here are the full brackets, as well as Thursday's matchups:

Call of Duty League Championship Weekend brackets

Source: @CODLeague on Twitter
Call of Duty League Championship Weekend Day 1 matchups

Source: @CODLeague on Twitter

We'll be back throughout the weekend to update the brackets and remind everyone who's still in it.

The Call of Duty League 2022 Championship Grand Finals will be contested on Sunday, August 4 at 11:45 a.m. PT/2:45 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2022

Every game in the 2022 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend can be seen live on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta drops

Call of Duty League Championship Weekend Modern Warfare 2 teaser

Source: @CODLeague on Twitter

If you're attending the Call of Duty League Championships in person this weekend, then I have some good news for you. You will have a guaranteed early access key for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 open beta. As for everybody else, tune in to the Call of Duty League 2022 Championship Grand Finals on Sunday, starting at 11:30 a.m. PT and stay tuned for at least 45 minutes. Viewers will have a chance to earn a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early access open beta key. Open beta dates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be officially revealed at a later date.

Additional viewer rewards will be given throughout the weekend and include things like Double XP tokens, Warzone cosmetics, and more. Check out the Call of Duty League website for more details.

Even if you don't walk away with anything, if you have a passing interest in Modern Warfare 2, you'll want to tune in this Sunday. Infinity Ward will be on-hand to share new information on the team's next flagship Call of Duty title.

How to watch the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2022 VODs

Activision will regularly update the Call of Duty League YouTube channel with full matches that can be viewed on demand. The full broadcast for each day can also be viewed individually.

That's everything you need to know about this weekend's Call of Duty League Championship Weekend. Shacknews will be tuned in and we'll be sure to report in with anything noteworthy from the world of Call of Duty.

