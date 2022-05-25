Call of Duty: Warzone aims for $1 million through in-game charity race To celebrate Call of Duty Endowment finding 100,000 jobs for veterans, Call of Duty: Warzone will hold a charity event unlike any seen in the battle royale to date.

The Call of Duty Endowment charity has been looking for new ways to benefit veterans from across the country. CODE has recently hit a major milestone, in which they've found work for 100,000 veterans. It's one thing to celebrate with an announcement, which they have, but the CODE team wants to go a step further. They're going to look to raise money for veterans with the help of the Call of Duty: Warzone player base. For one week, Warzone will hold an official in-game charity race.

How will a charity race in Call of Duty: Warzone? Starting on May 26, Warzone will keep track of the distance that players travel over the course of a session. For every 10 virtual kilomters run by Warzone players, Activision Blizzard will done $1 USD to Call of Duty Endowment. The total will continue climbing until the player base reaches $1 million.

Players looking for a sense of personal accomplishment can opt into a special event leaderboard. They can then keep track of their progress on the Call of Duty website. On top of that, players can pick up a bronze Calling Card upon hitting 25 kilomters, a silver after reaching 50 kilometers, and a gold when they get to 100 kilometers.

This event, which follows the re-release of the CODE Defender Pack, is Activision's way of celebrating Call of Duty Endowment hitting its goals far ahead of schedule. Recall our 2019 interview with CODE Director Dan Goldenberg, where he noted that the goal was to hit the 100,000 milestone in 2024. The CODE team has shattered this projection a whole two years ahead of that target date. As a result, Activision Blizzard has granted CODE an additional $30 million in funding to continue its mission through 2027.

Call of Duty: Warzone's Veteruns charity race will begin this Thursday, May 26 and continue until Friday, June 3. For more on Call of Duty's philanthropic side and other gaming news, be sure to keep coming back to Shacknews.