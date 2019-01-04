Latest Diablo 4 rumors suggest a return to the grittiness seen in Diablo 2
New rumors surrounding Diablo 4 could point to a grittier and darker campaign like Diablo 2.
New rumors surrounding Diablo 4 could point to a grittier and darker campaign like Diablo 2.
Rumors suggest the hero-based shooter will be setting down on Switch next month.
The Steam Summer Sale for 2019 is coming, and its date has possibly been leaked.
A possible release date for The Witcher Netflix series has leaked online.
It appears that someone has leaked Borderlands 3 gameplay footage ahead of tomorrow's event in LA.
A product that has not been confirmed by Nintendo has even more rumors today. Bloomberg reports that a new cheaper Switch will release this summer.
Microsoft could potentially be launching its Xbox One S All-Digital Edition as early as May.
The stars could be aligning for a Nintendo Switch exclusive revival of Platinum Games' Scalebound after it was canceled by Microsoft.
Nintendo could be working on a Switch with features removed to drop the price and focus on portability.
What is the truth regarding Ellie and Second Wind, the Overwatch League Contenders team?