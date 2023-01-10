Roblox may be coming to Meta Quest in 2023 Rumors hint at game platform and creation system Roblox coming to Meta Quest in late 2023.

Roblox fans may have a new way to enjoy the game platform and creation system as a recent report from The Verge suggests that it’s coming to Meta Quest sometime in late 2023.

These details come courtesy of a snippet from The Verge’s upcoming newsletter Command Line which promises to have more information about Roblox’s potential release on Meta Quest once it hits subscriber inboxes later this week. As reported by outlets like TechCrunch, this isn’t the first time it’s been suggested that Roblox could get a Meta Quest release.

Back in 2021 during an investor call, Roblox co-founder Dave Baszucki stated that Quest “makes perfect sense for Roblox.” Not to mention, Roblox is already compatible with other PC-based VR headsets like HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

We’ll be sure to update you as more information about Roblox’s potential release on Meta Quest is shared. Until then, what do you think of the idea of Roblox on Meta Quest? Let us know in Chatty.

