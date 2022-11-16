Facebook (META) to host Notorious B.I.G. VR concert in attempt to make Horizon Worlds appear cool Meta and Facebook platforms will host a VR concert which includes a 'hyperrealistic' avatar of deceased rapper Biggie Smalls.

Whether you’re talking about Meta or Facebook, the company has done some pretty questionable things over the course of its history, but an upcoming VR concert might take the cake. Meta has announced it will host a VR concert featuring The Notorious B.I.G., once fronted by East Coast rapper Christopher “Biggie Smalls” Wallace. That’s not all though. The concert will be hosted on Facebook and Meta platforms and will feature a “true-to-life, hyperrealistic” avatar of Biggie Smalls himself.

News of Meta’s upcoming Notorious B.I.G. VR concert was shared in a report by Consequence on November 16, 2022. The concert, called The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s the Limit: A VR Concert Experience, will be exclusive to Meta VR and Facebook platforms and is set to take place on December 16, 2022, to honor what would have been Biggie Smalls’ 50th birthday. The concert is being produced in collaboration with Wallace’s estate. It will feature some of Notorious B.I.G.’s greatest hits, as well as a VR recreation of Biggie’s home in Brooklyn, New York as it was in the 1990s.

Meta's Horizon Worlds VR social experience app will be the grounds for its first VR concert featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and deceased rapper Biggie Smalls.

Source: Meta

Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace has reportedly been involved in the design and creation of his avatar for the show and shared her sentiments on the event coming together.

“Having the ability to create a variance of new opportunity to showcase my son Christopher’s music through the advancement of technology is hard for me to grasp at times,” Voletta said in her statement. “However, I’ve found so much excitement in the process of developing his avatar, understanding the value added for fans to experience him in ways unattainable until now. Thank you to all who have contributed to bringing this project to fruition.”

Even so, it feels like a Hail Mary for Meta and its ambitions for Horizon Worlds. The company reported losses of $3.67 billion on Reality Labs and the department was caught in a huge round of layoffs in the aftermath. Oculus founder and former lead Palmer Luckey called Horizon Worlds “terrible today,” but he also suggested it could be amazing in the future with further development.

Whether a concert featuring deceased rapper Biggie Smalls was Luckey’s vision of “amazing” is unknown, but it looks like Meta is going to run it anyways. Stay tuned as we close in on the Notorious B.I.G. concert on Horizon Worlds via Facebook and Meta VR platforms in December.