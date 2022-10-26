Facebook Reality Labs lost $3.67 billion during Q3 2022
The company anticipates Reality Labs operating losses in 2023 to "grow significantly year-over-year."
Facebook (META) reported its Q3 2022 results today and among the information shared is mention of how Reality Labs earned $285 million in revenue while losing a staggering $3.67 billion. In the earnings report that was shared, it’s noted that Meta anticipates Reality Labs’ operating losses in 2023 to “grow significantly year-over-year.”
Numbers wise, Reality Labs reported the following during Q3 2022:
Opening the earnings report, Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg remarks on community growth and engagement, while also touching on challenges the company faces such as revenue growth.
“Our community continues to grow and I'm pleased with the strong engagement we're seeing driven by progress on our discovery engine and products like Reels," Zuckerberg said in the report. "While we face nearterm challenges on revenue, the fundamentals are there for a return to stronger revenue growth. We're approaching 2023 with a focus on prioritization and efficiency that will help us navigate the current environment and emerge an even stronger company."
For more from Meta’s Q3 2022 earnings, be sure to read through the full report. And for more Facebook (META) news, check out some of our previous coverage including Facebook (META) Q3 2022 earnings results beating revenue expectations but missing on EPS, and Facebook (META) being ordered to sell GIPHY by the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Facebook Reality Labs lost $3.67 billion during Q3 2022
-
after hours getting DUNKED on https://www.cnbc.com/quotes/META
-
-
It's basically an R&D lab plus includes a variety of studios making games and other content. They reportedly had 17,000 employees in the division. That's probably like $12bn+/year in headcount (and facilities) so with relatively few sales of Quest hardware and software (single digit millions per quarter) it's mostly salary that's not being made up for in sales yet.
-
Quest hardware sales have been fine, it's software that's killing them. I'm remarkably happy that I was able to get a solid PC VR headset for cheap, but it was maybe not the smartest move on Meta's part to make it so easy to access an infinitely better software library then what they have available on their hardware by default.
-
-
-
-
-
How could they fail with product managers like these?
https://twitter.com/TikTokInvestors/status/1584593828769845248
-
Like I get the Facebook hate (I really do), but there is a part of me that thinks it is fucking amazing that we have a company willing to spend billions on developing AR/VR. They are legitimately pushing forward a lot of tech that as lifelong gamers we have dreamed for. I don’t give a shit about their stock or business plan and I worry that all this public pressure is going to derail what is an amazing effort to expand how we experience the world. Do we just want Apple to do everything? Best case they both compete and we all win.
-