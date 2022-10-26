Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Facebook Reality Labs lost $3.67 billion during Q3 2022

The company anticipates Reality Labs operating losses in 2023 to "grow significantly year-over-year."
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Meta
5

Facebook (META) reported its Q3 2022 results today and among the information shared is mention of how Reality Labs earned $285 million in revenue while losing a staggering $3.67 billion. In the earnings report that was shared, it’s noted that Meta anticipates Reality Labs’ operating losses in 2023 to “grow significantly year-over-year.”

Numbers wise, Reality Labs reported the following during Q3 2022:

Segment Results slide from Facebook (META)'s Q3 2022 earnings report showing revenue and expenses for Reality Labs
© Facebook (META)

Opening the earnings report, Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg remarks on community growth and engagement, while also touching on challenges the company faces such as revenue growth.

“Our community continues to grow and I'm pleased with the strong engagement we're seeing driven by progress on our discovery engine and products like Reels," Zuckerberg said in the report. "While we face nearterm challenges on revenue, the fundamentals are there for a return to stronger revenue growth. We're approaching 2023 with a focus on prioritization and efficiency that will help us navigate the current environment and emerge an even stronger company."

META stock showing shares at $129.82 each down 5.59 percent today and down 11.61 percent in After Hours trading
© Google Finance

For more from Meta’s Q3 2022 earnings, be sure to read through the full report. And for more Facebook (META) news, check out some of our previous coverage including Facebook (META) Q3 2022 earnings results beating revenue expectations but missing on EPS, and Facebook (META) being ordered to sell GIPHY by the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 26, 2022 1:50 PM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Facebook Reality Labs lost $3.67 billion during Q3 2022

    • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 26, 2022 1:50 PM

      after hours getting DUNKED on https://www.cnbc.com/quotes/META

    • sonicdeathwalrus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 26, 2022 2:05 PM

      What are they doing over there? Horizon Worlds is ass and it’s not like they’re selling so many Quests below cost that the losses pile up in the billions

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 26, 2022 2:44 PM

        It's basically an R&D lab plus includes a variety of studios making games and other content. They reportedly had 17,000 employees in the division. That's probably like $12bn+/year in headcount (and facilities) so with relatively few sales of Quest hardware and software (single digit millions per quarter) it's mostly salary that's not being made up for in sales yet.

        • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 26, 2022 3:02 PM

          Quest hardware sales have been fine, it's software that's killing them. I'm remarkably happy that I was able to get a solid PC VR headset for cheap, but it was maybe not the smartest move on Meta's part to make it so easy to access an infinitely better software library then what they have available on their hardware by default.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 26, 2022 3:02 PM

        R&D on new headset tech. Holographic lenses, eye tracking, varifocal displays - all sorts of stuff that would actually make a real difference either in display quality or headset shape/convenience.

        If it wasn't Facebook I'd love to work there.

    • Cloud of Darkness
      reply
      October 26, 2022 2:53 PM

      Dumb fucks

      (https://www.esquire.com/uk/latest-news/a19490586/mark-zuckerberg-called-people-who-handed-over-their-data-dumb-f/)

    • jinglebard
      reply
      October 26, 2022 3:20 PM

      How could they fail with product managers like these?

      https://twitter.com/TikTokInvestors/status/1584593828769845248

    • FunkytownP legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 26, 2022 3:30 PM

      Like I get the Facebook hate (I really do), but there is a part of me that thinks it is fucking amazing that we have a company willing to spend billions on developing AR/VR. They are legitimately pushing forward a lot of tech that as lifelong gamers we have dreamed for. I don’t give a shit about their stock or business plan and I worry that all this public pressure is going to derail what is an amazing effort to expand how we experience the world. Do we just want Apple to do everything? Best case they both compete and we all win.

Hello, Meet Lola