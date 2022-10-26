Facebook Reality Labs lost $3.67 billion during Q3 2022 The company anticipates Reality Labs operating losses in 2023 to "grow significantly year-over-year."

Facebook (META) reported its Q3 2022 results today and among the information shared is mention of how Reality Labs earned $285 million in revenue while losing a staggering $3.67 billion. In the earnings report that was shared, it’s noted that Meta anticipates Reality Labs’ operating losses in 2023 to “grow significantly year-over-year.”

Reality Labs expenses are included in our total expense guidance. We do anticipate that Reality Labs operating losses in 2023 will grow significantly year-over-year. Beyond 2023, we expect to pace Reality Labs investments such that we can achieve our goal of growing overall company operating income in the long run. Meta also mentions that it anticipates its growth in the cost of revenue to accelerate, “driven by infrastructure-related expenses and, to a lesser extent, Reality Labs hardware costs driven by the launch of our next generation of our consumer Quest headset later next year.”

Opening the earnings report, Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg remarks on community growth and engagement, while also touching on challenges the company faces such as revenue growth.

“Our community continues to grow and I'm pleased with the strong engagement we're seeing driven by progress on our discovery engine and products like Reels," Zuckerberg said in the report. "While we face nearterm challenges on revenue, the fundamentals are there for a return to stronger revenue growth. We're approaching 2023 with a focus on prioritization and efficiency that will help us navigate the current environment and emerge an even stronger company."

