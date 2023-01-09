Meta plans to stop Quest 1 VR headset support in 2024 While new features will stop, the original Quest will still receive security updates until 2024.

Consumers with an original Quest VR headset have started to receive emails from Meta regarding the future of their Quest 1 headsets. It would appear that Meta plans to stop shipping new features to the original Quest but it will receive security patches until 2024.

Reported on by Mitchell Clark of The Verge on January 9, 2023, users on Reddit have started to receive emails from Meta, previously Facebook. These emails, which can be read below or in a post by user Microtic, state that users will still be able to use the Quest 1 headset and available apps but the team will not be shipping any new features to the device.

The email goes on to state that the HMD will be updated with critical bug fixes and security patches until 2024, at which point said support will presumably stop. How users can protect themselves from security flaws or fix major bugs following that date remains to be seen.

Users will also have features removed from their Quest 1 headsets. The message notes that said users will no longer be able create or join a party and that access to Meta Horizon Home will cease on March 5, 2023. Players will no longer be able to invite others to their virtual home or visit anyone’s home.

It’s probably a good time to mention a piece from 2020 where hackers bypassed Oculus Quest 2’s login requirements and XR Safety Initiative’s thoughts on the right to repair. With Meta not offering repairs, it’s now more important than ever to prepare for the end of Quest 1’s support, even if the email only refers to system updates.