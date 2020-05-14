Pikmin 3 Deluxe rumored to be in the works for Nintendo Switch A new version of Pikmin 3 with additional features could very well be coming to Nintendo Switch in the near future, if rumors are to be believed.

It looks like we could be seeing a new Pikmin coming to the Nintendo Switch very soon – or at least, new to the platform.

Rumors are swirling, thanks to a comment from VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb, who seems to be speculating (based on what, it's unclear) that Pikmin 3 Deluxe is on its wya to Switch.

"But Nintendo obviously has games in the works," Grubb wrote of the Paper Mario: The Origami King announcement. "Intelligent Systems only oversaw Tecmo Koei’s production of Fire Emblem: Three Houses because it was working on [Paper Mario: The Origami King]. Other Nintendo studios will have games ready for release soon, as well. That includes the 3D Mario remasters, but it should also include Pikmin 3 Deluxe."

Nintendo has still yet to make an official comment on any of the upcoming titles in its arsenal, including the potential Mario remasters or anything in that wheelhouse. It seems like a very typical Nintendo move to skip out on making a new Pikmin game and to go straight for a port, but we don't have any information straight from the Big N themselves to support this just yet.

In case you forgot since it's been a while since Pikmin 3 debuted on Wii U, here was the gist of things:'

"In the Pikmin 3 game, players take command of three explorers and a legion of adorable Pikmin in a fight for survival. By employing the unique abilities of these tiny Pikmin creatures, players will solve puzzles, battle dangerous predators and recover food needed to save the explorers’ depleted home planet."

We'll keep you updated should there be any official announcements on the way.