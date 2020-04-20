Rumored iPhone 12 leaks reveal smaller TrueDepth notch If you've been wishing for a smaller notch, the next iPhone model could very well be the one that makes said wishes come true.

The next iPhone may have a much smaller notch than what we're used to, according to a recent leak.

A pair of images shared by Apple leaker Jon Prosser on Sunday (April 19) looked to show off preliminary schematic drawings of what a new iPhone 12 could look like. Interestingly enough, it might feature a much smaller notch this time around. The top portion could potentially feature a much less wide TrueDepth sensor than previous models.

The new layout in the alleged leaks mark a major shift in Apple's original design for the TrueDepth notch, with a new location for the earpiece speaker that's now in the phone's very thin bezel. This should free up space in the notch and surrounding area. Right now, iPhone models with FaceID feature the speaker slotted between components like the dot projector and front-facing camera to the right as well as infrared flood illuminator and camera off to the left.

The way the new notch is set up could be as such where the iPhone's speaker will simply be positioned above both light and proximity sensors. TrueDepth might also see something of a reduction in height, but there aren't any real measurements just yet to totally confirm. The smaller notch, however, would certainly free up a bit of real estate going forward.

This isn't the first time we've heard about a potential reduction in iPhone notch size, as Ming-Chi Kuo last suggested this might happen last July, with rumors of a removal of the notch potentially happening at the time.

Unfortunately, right now we'll have to wait and see what Apple has to say about its design in the future, because the company has been quiet as of late since releasing the new iPhone SE. We'll update you when we know more, of course, so keep it locked on Shacknews for additional information.