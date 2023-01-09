Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

An Xbox Developer Direct is rumored for later this month

Reports point to an Xbox showcase featuring updates on games like Redfall and Forza Motorsport airing later this January.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Xbox, Bethesda
1

If you’ve been hungry for fresh updates on upcoming titles like Redfall and Forza Motorsport, Microsoft may have something planned to help satiate your appetite later this month. As reported by Windows Central, Microsoft is rumored to have a “Developer_Direct” showcase planned for January 25 at 12 p.m. (PT), 3 p.m. (ET).

Note that this has yet to be officially confirmed by Microsoft with information sourced from the aforementioned Windows Central. As Windows Central reports, the showcase will air on Xbox’s official YouTube and Twitch channels with the January 25 date and time subject to change. The showcase will be co-hosted by both Xbox and Bethesda and will offer deep dives regarding upcoming games such as Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and Minecraft Legends.

Xbox promo showing games coming over the next 12 months with games on Game Pass in 2022, and then games coming in 2023
© Microsoft

Given the showcase is said to be a smaller, more intimate look at a few select titles it’s possible that bigger games like Starfield could be left out and saved for bigger showcase reveals around E3 time later this year. Overall, it’ll be interesting to see whether Microsoft does indeed drop a showcase this month and what sort of information will be shared.

For more on Microsoft’s rumored “Developer_Direct” read through the full report from Windows Central. Also, take a moment to brush up on some other Microsoft-related news including Microsoft walking back its “unconstitutional” accusations against FTC, and how Microsoft is planning to integrate ChatGPT machine learning tech into Bing search queries.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola