An Xbox Developer Direct is rumored for later this month Reports point to an Xbox showcase featuring updates on games like Redfall and Forza Motorsport airing later this January.

If you’ve been hungry for fresh updates on upcoming titles like Redfall and Forza Motorsport, Microsoft may have something planned to help satiate your appetite later this month. As reported by Windows Central, Microsoft is rumored to have a “Developer_Direct” showcase planned for January 25 at 12 p.m. (PT), 3 p.m. (ET).

Note that this has yet to be officially confirmed by Microsoft with information sourced from the aforementioned Windows Central. As Windows Central reports, the showcase will air on Xbox’s official YouTube and Twitch channels with the January 25 date and time subject to change. The showcase will be co-hosted by both Xbox and Bethesda and will offer deep dives regarding upcoming games such as Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and Minecraft Legends.

Given the showcase is said to be a smaller, more intimate look at a few select titles it’s possible that bigger games like Starfield could be left out and saved for bigger showcase reveals around E3 time later this year. Overall, it’ll be interesting to see whether Microsoft does indeed drop a showcase this month and what sort of information will be shared.

