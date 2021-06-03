Rumor: An XCOM Marvel game and Borderlands spin-off to be announced by 2K The leak also mentions a Cthulhu-meets-Saints Row game and picks the athlete to feature on this year's NBA 2K title.

The lead up to E3 is a big time for the games industry. Media are getting ready for the deluge of announcements while developers and publishers are putting the final touches on said announcements. It’s also a time where leaks and rumors run rampant as consumers dig for any scrap of information they can get their hands on. As it so happens, there are some rumors circulating that 2K is set to announce a Borderlands spin-off as well as a Marvel strategy game from the creators of XCOM.

Reported on by Andy Robinson of Video Games Chronicle on June 3, 2021, the leak comes courtesy of the subreddit, GamingLeaksAndRumours. The post in question details four titles, NBA 2K22, Wonderlands, a new Firaxis game, and something called, Codename Volt.

The rumor says Firaxis is working on a Marvel strategy game.

According to the leak, Wonderlands is a Borderlands spin-off featuring Tiny Tina, the bombastic character that first made her appearance in Borderlands 2. Much like previous titles, it will be a multi-class hero game and is set to be revealed at E3.

In terms of the Marvel leak, the game is said to be in development by Firaxis, the developers behind the critically-acclaimed turn-based strategy franchise, XCOM. This would make for a second major Marvel title released in recent years, with Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers paving the way in September 2020.

Though very little is known about Codename Volt, the leak describes it as “Cthulhu meets Saints Row” and then goes on to suggest that it may be Hangar13’s game, based on a leak from last year that said the team was working on an “open-world sci-fi title with supernatural elements.”

Nowitzki might be on the cover of the next NBA game.

As for NBA 2K22, the leak says that Dirk Nowitzki will be the athlete featured on this year’s cover.

Further credence is added to this rumor when Jason Schreier, reporting for Bloomberg and previously Kotaku, corroborated the story on Twitter. In a tweet, Schreier stated that the 2K leak is real, though he’s uncertain if “all of it” is going to be featured at this year’s E3 event and that he was “wondering if people would notice” this latest leak.

There’s not long to go until we find out whether or not this leak is worth the bytes it’s written on. E3 is rapidly approaching, so make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest. Hopefully that includes news on a Borderlands spin-off, XCOM Marvel game, and whatever “Cthulhu meets Saints Row” is.