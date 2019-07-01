Phil Spencer reveals Control is coming to Xbox Game Pass [UPDATED]
Xbox head Phil Spencer casually revealed during a Mixer stream that Remedy's Control would be coming to Xbox Game Pass sometime in the future.
Xbox head Phil Spencer casually revealed during a Mixer stream that Remedy's Control would be coming to Xbox Game Pass sometime in the future.
Take some trippy photos in this unique adventure with this free augment.
Remedy Entertainment's Brooke Maggs took some time to speak with Shacknews about the
Your adventure in Control's Oldest House isn't over yet with new game content coming to the game this December and 2020.
The paranormal-themed action title from Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games is a heart-pumping head trip with a slew of technical difficulties.
Everything you need to know to save your game manually in Control.
Find out when Control will release on the Epic Games Store later this week.
Enter the Federal Bureau of Control as Jesse Faden on a search for your brother, and leave with a new understanding of the world.
Get to know the woman behind it all in Control with this exciting new story trailer.
With publishing rights back to Remedy Entertainment, what's next for the Alan Wake series?