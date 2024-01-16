New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Take-Two files trademark dispute over Remedy Entertainment's new logo

Take-Two is claiming that Remedy's recently updated logo bares a little too much resemblance to Rockstar Games' long-running 'R' logo.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Remedy Entertainment
2

It would appear that Take-Two Interactive and Remedy Entertainment are in a bit of a legal kerfuffle, or perhaps have been since the latter revealed its new logo. Take-Two has filed a trademark dispute against Remedy, alleging that its new logo is too close to Rockstar Games’ longstanding brand. If Take-Two has its way, Remedy may need to make some changes to its new logo in the near future.

The Take-Two Interactive and Remedy trademark dispute was spotted by RespawnFirst, which posted links to the United Kingdom’s Intellectual Property Office website regarding the case. According to the filings, Take-Two filed two claims back in May 2023 laying out its issues with the logo. According to Take-Two, “there exists a likelihood of confusion on the part of the public” in regards to Remedy and Take-Two’s properties, specifically the Rockstar Games logo.

Max Payne holding a gun in the original Max Payne video game
Take-Two's trademark dispute with Remedy comes as the latter is working with Rockstar on remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2.
Source: Remedy Entertainment

This comes as an odd twist on the relationship between Take-Two and Remedy. After all, Remedy Entertainment is currently working in agreement with Rockstar Games on the remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2. While Remedy originally developed the games, it also sold the licenses for their IP to Take-Two back in 2002. For the remakes, Remedy is developing, but Rockstar is funding the development budget. Once Rockstar recoups certain costs on the project, Remedy will then begin earning royalties from the sales.

The trademark dispute between Remedy and Take-Two seems unlikely to disrupt the Max Payne remakes, but stranger things have happened. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates and details.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola