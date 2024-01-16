Take-Two files trademark dispute over Remedy Entertainment's new logo Take-Two is claiming that Remedy's recently updated logo bares a little too much resemblance to Rockstar Games' long-running 'R' logo.

It would appear that Take-Two Interactive and Remedy Entertainment are in a bit of a legal kerfuffle, or perhaps have been since the latter revealed its new logo. Take-Two has filed a trademark dispute against Remedy, alleging that its new logo is too close to Rockstar Games’ longstanding brand. If Take-Two has its way, Remedy may need to make some changes to its new logo in the near future.

The Take-Two Interactive and Remedy trademark dispute was spotted by RespawnFirst, which posted links to the United Kingdom’s Intellectual Property Office website regarding the case. According to the filings, Take-Two filed two claims back in May 2023 laying out its issues with the logo. According to Take-Two, “there exists a likelihood of confusion on the part of the public” in regards to Remedy and Take-Two’s properties, specifically the Rockstar Games logo.

Take-Two's trademark dispute with Remedy comes as the latter is working with Rockstar on remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

This comes as an odd twist on the relationship between Take-Two and Remedy. After all, Remedy Entertainment is currently working in agreement with Rockstar Games on the remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2. While Remedy originally developed the games, it also sold the licenses for their IP to Take-Two back in 2002. For the remakes, Remedy is developing, but Rockstar is funding the development budget. Once Rockstar recoups certain costs on the project, Remedy will then begin earning royalties from the sales.

The trademark dispute between Remedy and Take-Two seems unlikely to disrupt the Max Payne remakes, but stranger things have happened. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates and details.