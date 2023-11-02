Alan Wake 2 voice actors & cast list Here are the voice actors behind the characters in Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 is the long-awaited follow up to the 2010 action-adventure game. For the sequel, Remedy Entertainment has brought back some familiar voices as well as new ones to bring the narrative to life. If you’re wondering who the voice actor is behind your favorite character, we’ve got the full cast list for Alan Wake 2 right here.

Alan Wake 2 voice cast



Source: Remedy Entertainment

Here are the cast members in Alan Wake 2, their respective roles, and other projects that you may recognize them from.

Alan Wake - Matthew Porretta

Matthew Porretta voices Alan Wake

Matthew Porretta is back to voice Alan Wake in Alan Wake 2. He also played the character Dr. Casper Darling in Control.

Alan Wake - Ilkka Villi

Ilkka Villi plays Alan Wake.

Ilkka Villi also returns to provide the physical performance of the protagonist in Alan Wake 2. This is just his latest collaboration with Remedy Entertainment, playing Alan Wake and other characters in Control and Quantum Break. The character Alan Wake is based on his likeness.

Saga Anderson - Melanie Liburd

Melanie Liburd plays Saga Anderson.

Melanie Liburd makes her video game debut as Saga Anderson, another playable character in Alan Wake 2. Her live-action credits include appearances in This Is Us, Power Book 2: Ghost, and Game of Thrones.

Alex Casey - James McCaffrey

James McCaffrey voices Alex Casey.

James McCaffrey lends his voice to the role of Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2. Another Remedy alum, he voiced Thomas Zane in Alan Wake and Zachariah Trench in Control.

Alex Casey - Sam Lake

Same Lae plays Alex Casey.

Sam Lake provides the physical likeness for Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2. He plays the character during some of the game’s 4th wall-breaking moments. Lake is also the creative director at Remedy Entertainment.

Tim Breaker - Shawn Ashmore

Shawn Ashmore plays Tim Breaker.

Tim Breaker is played by Shawn Ashmore. Ashmore previously voiced Jack Joyce in Quantum Break and played Iceman in the X-Men movies.

Warlin Door - David Harewood

David Harewood voices Warlin Door.

Warlin Door is voiced by David Harewood in Alan Wake 2. He also played J’onn J’onzz in the Arrowverse shows on the CW.

Agent Kiran Estevez - Janina Gavankar

Janina Gavankar plays Kiran Estevez.

Janina Gavankar voices Agent Kiran Estevez. You may recognize her as the voice (and face) of Iden Versio in Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

Alice Wake - Christina Cole

Christina Cole plays Alice Wake.

Alice Wake is the wife of Alan Wake and is played by Christina Cole. She previously appeared in Final Fantasy XVI as Anabella.

Additional voice actors

Koskela Brothers - Peter Franzén

Ahti - Martti Suosalo

Rose Marigold - Jessica Preddy

Tor Anderson - Stuart Milligan

Odin Anderson - Harry Ditson

That’s the voice cast in Alan Wake 2. For more cast guides, our voice actors topic page has plenty of cast lists from some of the year’s biggest games.