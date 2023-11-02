Alan Wake 2 voice actors & cast list
Here are the voice actors behind the characters in Alan Wake 2.
Alan Wake 2 is the long-awaited follow up to the 2010 action-adventure game. For the sequel, Remedy Entertainment has brought back some familiar voices as well as new ones to bring the narrative to life. If you’re wondering who the voice actor is behind your favorite character, we’ve got the full cast list for Alan Wake 2 right here.
Alan Wake 2 voice cast
Here are the cast members in Alan Wake 2, their respective roles, and other projects that you may recognize them from.
Alan Wake - Matthew Porretta
Matthew Porretta is back to voice Alan Wake in Alan Wake 2. He also played the character Dr. Casper Darling in Control.
Alan Wake - Ilkka Villi
Ilkka Villi also returns to provide the physical performance of the protagonist in Alan Wake 2. This is just his latest collaboration with Remedy Entertainment, playing Alan Wake and other characters in Control and Quantum Break. The character Alan Wake is based on his likeness.
Saga Anderson - Melanie Liburd
Melanie Liburd makes her video game debut as Saga Anderson, another playable character in Alan Wake 2. Her live-action credits include appearances in This Is Us, Power Book 2: Ghost, and Game of Thrones.
Alex Casey - James McCaffrey
James McCaffrey lends his voice to the role of Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2. Another Remedy alum, he voiced Thomas Zane in Alan Wake and Zachariah Trench in Control.
Alex Casey - Sam Lake
Sam Lake provides the physical likeness for Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2. He plays the character during some of the game’s 4th wall-breaking moments. Lake is also the creative director at Remedy Entertainment.
Tim Breaker - Shawn Ashmore
Tim Breaker is played by Shawn Ashmore. Ashmore previously voiced Jack Joyce in Quantum Break and played Iceman in the X-Men movies.
Warlin Door - David Harewood
Warlin Door is voiced by David Harewood in Alan Wake 2. He also played J’onn J’onzz in the Arrowverse shows on the CW.
Agent Kiran Estevez - Janina Gavankar
Janina Gavankar voices Agent Kiran Estevez. You may recognize her as the voice (and face) of Iden Versio in Star Wars: Battlefront 2.
Alice Wake - Christina Cole
Alice Wake is the wife of Alan Wake and is played by Christina Cole. She previously appeared in Final Fantasy XVI as Anabella.
Additional voice actors
- Koskela Brothers - Peter Franzén
- Ahti - Martti Suosalo
- Rose Marigold - Jessica Preddy
- Tor Anderson - Stuart Milligan
- Odin Anderson - Harry Ditson
That’s the voice cast in Alan Wake 2. For more cast guides, our voice actors topic page has plenty of cast lists from some of the year’s biggest games.
