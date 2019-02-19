The Butcher's Circus is bringing PVP to Darkest Dungeon
Is your Darkest Dungeon party composition good enough to crush the faith, resolve, and sanity of your friends and foes? The Butcher's Circus will put you to the test.
Is your Darkest Dungeon party composition good enough to crush the faith, resolve, and sanity of your friends and foes? The Butcher's Circus will put you to the test.
Darkest Dungeon 2 is officially on the way with this unsettling trailer.
The new features in this DLC are coming to PC first, but will be arriving on other platforms in the future.
The folks at Red Hook Studios are joining us on the official Shacknews Twitch channel.
Red Hook has teamed up with Merge Games to bring Darkest Dungeons to store shelves.
Learn the essential details Switch players need to start exploring Darkest Dungeon.
Catch on up the essential details Switch players need to dive into Darkest Dungeon.
Grim, difficult, and swinging onto the Switch this month.
The delay will allow the team to add extra content to the game.
Darkest Dungeon perfectly captures Lovecraftian horror by uniquely incorporating stresses and madness as mechanics. Our review.