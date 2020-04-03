The Butcher's Circus is bringing PVP to Darkest Dungeon Is your Darkest Dungeon party composition good enough to crush the faith, resolve, and sanity of your friends and foes? The Butcher's Circus will put you to the test.

When it comes to ways in which you can complete the game, Red Hook Studios was always very generous in giving you plenty of character types and archetypes with which to take on its challenges, but if you’ve ever wondered among friends who’s composition is truly the best, Red Hook has a new offering for you. Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher’s Circus DLC was just confirmed as the newest upcoming add-on content for the game, bringing a PVP component to Darkest Dungeon.

Red Hook Studios announced The Butcher’s Circus DLC in a developer’s blog update on the Darkest Dungeon Steam page on April 2, 2020. What began as seemingly an April Fool’s joke is actually a very real forthcoming addition (complete with its own Steam page) that will pit hero teams against hero teams in brutal and merciless turn-based combat. The Circus is in town in the Hamlet… but you will be the act, and as the DLC description states, “the Butcher demands a show.”

We weren't joking - The Butcher's Circus is coming in May!



Play intense PVP arena battles against your friends and enemies alike. Pick your party & loadout, and let the games begin!



Wishlist here: https://t.co/SHKqZiqbML pic.twitter.com/8pXVhOBUiO — Darkest Dungeon (@DarkestDungeon) April 2, 2020

According to the DLC Steam page, players will be able to engage in private or public matches of 4 heroes vs 4 heroes without risking any of your own stocked party members to death. You’ll choose from an already vast looking roster to assemble your composition and can even climb a ranked ladder to prove your worth. New trinkets can help turn the tide of the fight. The Butcher’s Circus will even come with new music and quips from the narrator that players have come to love.

The Butcher’s Circus has no release date at this time (the Steam page only says “COMING SOON”), but we at Shacknews have had plenty of fun times with the game since its very launch in our review, as well as chatting with its developers and more since. Rest assured, we’re ready for more fun and frolic in the dreary, violent, and soul-crushing world of Darkest Dungeon, even if it means crushing the souls of our fellow adventurers this time.

Stay tuned for further information as we await details and a release date on Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus.