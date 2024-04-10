Darkest Dungeon 2 free Kingdoms update brings a new campaign later this year Darkest Dungeon 2's upcoming free update will bring the Kingdoms game mode, setting players on an all-new adventure to protect their lands from death and madness.

Darkest Dungeon 2 may have officially launched in 2023, but it’s got a substantial update coming this year that will invite players to take on a new campaign and challenge in its maddening world. Darkest Dungeons 2 Kingdoms will be a free update coming later this year that will task players with defending their lands from encroaching evil and corruption, or die trying.

The Darkest Dungeon 2 Kingdoms update was revealed during the Triple-I Initiative 2024 showcase this week. A free update for the game, Kingdoms will add a new game mode and campaign. In the Kingdoms game mode, you have defeated evil and staved off the terrors, but now they move to infest your home. In this mode, you’ll move between the randomized settlements of your domain, assisting them, fighting off foes, and upgrading them to better assist you and fend for themselves. Much like the main game, the settlements are randomized and you’ll have to adapt every time if you want to keep them safe.

Darkest Dungeon 2 launched into early access in 2021 and officially released in May 2023. We didn’t find it to be quite as good as the first Darkest Dungeon in our Shacknews review, but it most certainly brought its own brand of roguelike RPG combat and questing to play in a way that still tickled our fancy. Kingdoms looks like a great addition to the game that will give players all the more activity to do even if they’ve beaten the base game’s campaign.

Defending settlements, strengthening them, and driving evil away from them will be your daunting task in Darkest Dungeon 2's Kingdoms game mode.

Source: Red Hook Studios

With the Darkest Dungeon 2 Kingdoms update slated for 2024, stay tuned for more updates, such as a concrete release date, as they drop.