Darkest Dungeon 2 review: Get in loser, we're killing monsters Darkest Dungeon 2 offers an addicting gameplay loop and satisfying systems.

Darkest Dungeon 2 is the follow-up to the 2015 roguelike RPG. Developed by Red Hook Studios, the game evolves a lot of the core systems and mechanics from the original game. We had a great time diving back into this world and seeing all of the improvements that Red Hook Studios had in store. We broke down our thoughts in a video review.

Darkest Dungeon 2 is a monster-slaying good time, as illustrated in our video review. After several years in production, the long development cycle proved to really benefit the final product. Specifically, the game’s combat and gameplay loop kept us coming back for more. We also admired Darkest Dungeon 2’s art style and diverse environments.

While we did thoroughly enjoy Darkest Dungeon 2, we did have a few qualms with the game. This includes the lack of a Crusader class, which was one of our favorites from the first game. It also felt like dying was less consequential, which is disappointing for a roguelike.

