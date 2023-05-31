Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Darkest Dungeon 2 review: Get in loser, we're killing monsters

Darkest Dungeon 2 offers an addicting gameplay loop and satisfying systems.
Greg Burke
Greg Burke
1

Darkest Dungeon 2 is the follow-up to the 2015 roguelike RPG. Developed by Red Hook Studios, the game evolves a lot of the core systems and mechanics from the original game. We had a great time diving back into this world and seeing all of the improvements that Red Hook Studios had in store. We broke down our thoughts in a video review.

Darkest Dungeon 2 is a monster-slaying good time, as illustrated in our video review. After several years in production, the long development cycle proved to really benefit the final product. Specifically, the game’s combat and gameplay loop kept us coming back for more. We also admired Darkest Dungeon 2’s art style and diverse environments.

While we did thoroughly enjoy Darkest Dungeon 2, we did have a few qualms with the game. This includes the lack of a Crusader class, which was one of our favorites from the first game. It also felt like dying was less consequential, which is disappointing for a roguelike.

For our in-depth thoughts on Darkest Dungeon 2, be sure to watch our full review on YouTube. For more video game reviews and gameplay videos, subscribe to the Shacknews channel.

Head of Video
Head of Video

Greg is the head of Video Production for Shacknews. If you've ever enjoyed a video on Gamerhub.tv, it was most likely edited by him. Follow him on Twitter @GregBurke85

Filed Under
Review for
Darkest Dungeon 2
8
Pros
  • Combat is rewarding
  • Beautiful art design
  • Superb sound effects
  • Awesome character animations
  • Diverse and creative environments
  • Lots of abilities to experiment with
Cons
  • Where's my crusader?
  • No economy to manipulate
  • Dying feels less impactful
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola