Darkest Dungeon 2 interview: New gameplay features & changes coming We spoke with the co-founders of Red Hook Studios to learn more about Darkest Dungeon 2.

Darkest Dungeon 2 is the upcoming sequel to the beloved RPG. Developed by Red Hook Studios, this title looks to build upon and improve all of the aspects that made the original game unique. Set to launch this year, we caught up with the co-founders of Red Hook Studios to talk about the gameplay features that fans will experience in Darkest Dungeon 2.

Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke spoke with Red Hook Studios co-founders Chris Bourassa and Tyler Sigman about new changes coming to Darkest Dungeon 2. During the interview, the two talk about the decision to make Darkest Dungeon 2 a 3D game. “It’s a 3D game, but the combat still functions the same way. Having 3D characters allows for more animations, effects, and presentation,” said Bourassa. He went on to say that the change in perspective was in order to give player’s less information than the “God view” they had in the previous game.

The COVID-19 pandemic has limited just about every aspect of the video game industry over the last year and a half. During the interview, the co-founders talked about how the pandemic affected development on Darkest Dungeon 2. “It creates additional challenges in terms of communication,” said Sigman.

The full interview with the co-founders of Red Hook Studios is full of interesting insight for fans that are looking forward to Darkest Dungeon 2. Be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more exclusive developer interviews.