New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Darkest Dungeon 2 interview: New gameplay features & changes coming

We spoke with the co-founders of Red Hook Studios to learn more about Darkest Dungeon 2.
Donovan Erskine
1

Darkest Dungeon 2 is the upcoming sequel to the beloved RPG. Developed by Red Hook Studios, this title looks to build upon and improve all of the aspects that made the original game unique. Set to launch this year, we caught up with the co-founders of Red Hook Studios to talk about the gameplay features that fans will experience in Darkest Dungeon 2.

Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke spoke with Red Hook Studios co-founders Chris Bourassa and Tyler Sigman about new changes coming to Darkest Dungeon 2. During the interview, the two talk about the decision to make Darkest Dungeon 2 a 3D game. “It’s a 3D game, but the combat still functions the same way. Having 3D characters allows for more animations, effects, and presentation,” said Bourassa. He went on to say that the change in perspective was in order to give player’s less information than the “God view” they had in the previous game.

The COVID-19 pandemic has limited just about every aspect of the video game industry over the last year and a half. During the interview, the co-founders talked about how the pandemic affected development on Darkest Dungeon 2. “It creates additional challenges in terms of communication,” said Sigman.

The full interview with the co-founders of Red Hook Studios is full of interesting insight for fans that are looking forward to Darkest Dungeon 2. Be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more exclusive developer interviews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola