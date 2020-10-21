Darkest Dungeon 2 will bring us back to insanity's embrace in 2021 Red Hook is finally prepared to follow up on one of the most intense indie RPGs of all time with Darkest Dungeon 2 coming to Early Access next year.

When it comes to the Darkest Dungeon, sanity is a privilege. It’s a fleeting resource on a deadline. In the original game, your heroes faced the most mind flaying of circumstances. They had no choice but to either die or survive and be forever scarred. That story doesn’t end because they succeeded in their quest to bring an end to the nightmares of the Darkest Dungeon. The curse survives and spreads, and a new chapter will unfold with Darkest Dungeon 2 coming to early access in 2021.

Red Hook revealed Darkest Dungeon 2 on the game’s Twitter and in a teaser video on the studio’s YouTube channel on October 21, 2020. Coming to the Epic Games Store in early access sometime in 2021, Darkest Dungeon 2 promises an all-new quest that will drive your collected adventurers to the brink of madness.

“Armor yourself with purpose and provision your party for the journey ahead,” the description reads. “It will be arduous.”

Arduous may likely an understatement if we’ve ever heard one, given our experience with the first game. Darkest Dungeon was complex and incredible in both its dismal narrative, wide array of enemies, and huge cast of character classes with which players could strategize. Difficult as it could be, these things brought Darkest Dungeon a well-deserved high score when we reviewed it back in 2016. Even in 2020, Red Hook was supporting Darkest Dungeon with the Butcher’s Circus DLC, which brought PVP battles to the game.

Put all of these things together and it’s easy to say that even as a teaser, we’re excited for Darkest Dungeon 2. There are likely many questions that still need to be answered, given all that we have now is a teaser, but we look forward to seeing more as 2021 approaches. Stay tuned for more details and information on Darkest Dungeon 2 as they become available.