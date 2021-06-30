New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Darkest Dungeon 2 interview - Learning & evolving the gameplay formula

We caught up with the team behind Darkest Dungeon 2 in order to chat about the foundation of its gameplay.
Donovan Erskine
1

Darkest Dungeon 2 is the follow-up to Darkest Dungeon and is set to launch this year. Developed by Red Hook Studios Darkest Dungeon 2 looks to deliver more of the strategic RPG action that fans loved about the first one. Ahead of its launch this year, we spoke with the co-founders of Red Hook Studios to learn more about the gameplay in Darkest Dungeon 2.

Shacknews Head of Video sat down with Red Hook Studios co-founders Chris Bourassa and Tyler Sigman to discuss the development of Darkest Dungeon 2. Specifically, the trio talked about the gameplay, and how it evolved over time. One of the topics that came up was the idea of retaining things players loved about the original Darkest Dungeon, while still making the sequel feel fresh and unique.

“Oftentimes, they inherit so much from the first game, so we decided to take a few risks and try something different, and let this game sort of breathe and be a different game,” Bourassa said. Another really interesting point that came up was the fact that the developers don’t play mods of Darkest Dungeon, which are quite popular among fans. This is to not influence or sway their thought process when actively developing the game.

The full interview with the co-founders of Red Hook Studios on Darkest Dungeon 2 can be found on the GamerHubTV YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe there and to Shacknews in order to catch more developer interviews and exclusive content.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

