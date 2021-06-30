Darkest Dungeon 2 interview - Learning & evolving the gameplay formula We caught up with the team behind Darkest Dungeon 2 in order to chat about the foundation of its gameplay.

Darkest Dungeon 2 is the follow-up to Darkest Dungeon and is set to launch this year. Developed by Red Hook Studios Darkest Dungeon 2 looks to deliver more of the strategic RPG action that fans loved about the first one. Ahead of its launch this year, we spoke with the co-founders of Red Hook Studios to learn more about the gameplay in Darkest Dungeon 2.

Shacknews Head of Video sat down with Red Hook Studios co-founders Chris Bourassa and Tyler Sigman to discuss the development of Darkest Dungeon 2. Specifically, the trio talked about the gameplay, and how it evolved over time. One of the topics that came up was the idea of retaining things players loved about the original Darkest Dungeon, while still making the sequel feel fresh and unique.

“Oftentimes, they inherit so much from the first game, so we decided to take a few risks and try something different, and let this game sort of breathe and be a different game,” Bourassa said. Another really interesting point that came up was the fact that the developers don’t play mods of Darkest Dungeon, which are quite popular among fans. This is to not influence or sway their thought process when actively developing the game.

