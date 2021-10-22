Darkest Dungeon 2 hits Early Access next week Red Hook Studios has revealed an Early Access date for Darkest Dungeon 2.

Darkest Dungeon 2 is the upcoming sequel to the 2015 RPG. Once again developed by Red Hook Studios, Darkest Dungeon 2 is looking to expand the world and build on the foundation set by its predecessor. The game was scheduled to become available sometime this year, and now we know exactly when we’ll be able to get our hands on it. Red Hook Studios has announced that Darkest Dungeon 2 will arrive in Early Access next week.

Red Hook Studios shared its update on Darkest Dungeon 2 with a new trailer shared to its YouTube channel. It’s here that we learn the game will come to Early Access on the Epic Games Store on October 26, 2021. It has not yet been confirmed how much the game will cost, but purchasing it in its Early Access state will grant you the full game once it hits its official release.

The new trailer also gives us a look at gameplay in Darkest Dungeon 2. We see a horse-drawn carriage taking the player through different environments, including the courtyard of a burning castle, a dark and rainy forest, and a village. We also get a glimpse at several of the playable characters and their respective abilities. There’s The Plague Doctor, The Grave Robber, The Highwayman, The Man-at-Arms, and The Hellion.

The trailer also gives us a look at combat, as we see players taking on a variety of different foes. In addition to standard enemies, several of the game’s bosses are featured during the trailer.

Darkest Dungeon 2 will launch in Early Access on the Epic Games Store next week on October 26, with its full release coming later down the road. For future updates on the development of Darkest Dungeon 2, stick with us here on Shacknews.