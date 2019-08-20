The Seabound Soul and fire comes to Sea of Thieves
The next free DLC coming to Sea of Thieves includes a new Tall Tale and throwable fireballs!
The next free DLC coming to Sea of Thieves includes a new Tall Tale and throwable fireballs!
Everwild is brand new IP being developed by Rare with a fantasy and magical theme.
Yooka-Laylee dev PlayTonic has snuffed out rumors that they could be working with Rare and Microsoft on a new Banjo-Kazooie game.
Just be patient, essentially, and they'll be here before you know it, Sea of Thieves fans.
Learn whether you can open chests in Sea of Thieves, and if so, what they contain and what to do with them!
Learn how to get the Bear and Bird ship bundle in Sea of Thieves and celebrate Banjo-Kazooie.
The Sea of Thieves build at Gamescom 2019 has more to show players than just pets, it also has banjos!
The version of Sea of Thieves playable at Gamescom 2019 has pets active, showing monkeys for the first time.
Rare has mastered the art of creating water, and now it looks like Sea of Thieves will receive another element: fire.
The folks at Rare are giving out the Halo Spartan Ship Set free to Sea of Thieves player who load the game during Gamescom 2019 week.