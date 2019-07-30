Rocket League is rolling its first three DLCs into the base game
As part of its winter roadmap, Rocket League is phasing out its first three DLC packs and rolling them straight into the base game.
As part of its winter roadmap, Rocket League is phasing out its first three DLC packs and rolling them straight into the base game.
Netflix's most popular series is invading more video games, with Stranger Things finding its way into Rocket League's Haunted Hallows Event.
It's beginning to look a lot like Halloween in Rocket League as of the October Update.
The new Blueprints will replace the game's Crates system going forward.
Esports are slowly making their way into the Summer Olympics. In fact, they'll help usher them in with special tournaments for Street Fighter V and Rocket League in 2020.
With the v1.66 update, Rocket League is officially kicking off Season 12. Claim your rewards and check out the patch notes.
Get down and muddy with Rocket League's upcoming Rocket Pass 4, as Psyonix details the free and premium rewards ahead of next week's deployment date.
The Rocket League Championship Series is ready to start anew in October, with over $1 million in prizes available throughout Season 8.
All future items will be available for purchase with their contents clearly labeled for buyers.
The game will finally be making its way to Chinese players.