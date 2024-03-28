RLCS 2024 Copenhagen Major: Schedule, teams, prize pool & where to watch The RLCS 2024 Copenhagen Major sees 16 of the world's best Rocket League teams battle it out for a $255,000 prize pool. Check out the full details here.

This weekend marks a major competition in Rocket League esports: The RLCS 2024 Copenhagen Major. The event invite 16 of the best Rocket League squads in the world to contend for a prize pool of around $255,000. Who will come out on top? The only way to know for sure is to watch, and we have the details on how to do just that and plenty more right here.

RLCS 2024 Copenhagen Major schedule & where to watch

The RCLS 2024 Copenhagen Major is slated to run from March 28 to March 31, with matches running best-of-7 throughout each day. That means in each match, one team has to score four wins to take the overall victory. You can watch via the Rocket League Twitch channel, as well as above. For exact timing on when the action begins each day, check out the schedule below:

Thursday, March 28th @ 5:30 AM PT: Swiss Rounds 1 & 2 with a total of 16 Bo5 matches.

Friday, March 29th @ 5:30 AM PT: Swiss Rounds 3, 4, & 5 with 17 Bo5 matches.

Saturday, March 30th @ 8:30 AM PT: Single Elimination with Quarter-Finals in Bo7 matches.

Sunday, March 31st @ 9:00 AM PT: Single Elimination with Semi-Finals and Grand Finals in Bo7 matches.

RLCS 2024 Copenhagen Major teams

Source: RLCS

The RLCS 2024 Copenhagen Major brought 16 teams to play, representing some of the best from regions worldwide. Here’s the rundown of teams fighting it out in the competition:

Asia-Pacific

Elevate

Europe

Gentle Mates Alpine

Karmine Corp

Team BDS

Team Vitality

MENA

Rule One

Team Falcons

North America

G2 Stride

Gen.G Mobil1 Racing

Luminosity Gaming

OG

Oceania

PWR

QuikTrip Pioneers Gaming

South America

FURIA Esports

Complexity Gaming

Sub-Saharan Africa

Limitless

RLCS 2024 Copenhagen Major prize pool

And finally, we get to the bottom line: the prize pool. The competitors of the RLCS 2024 Copenhagen Major competition are pushing each other to the limits to see who gets the lion’s share of a massive $255,000 USD prize pool. The breakdown of that prize pool by placing can be found below:

1st place: $75,000

2nd place: $45,000

3rd to 4th place: $27,000

5th to 8th place: $12,000

9th to 11th place: $6,000

12th to 14th: $3,600

15th to 16th place: $2,100

That covers all of the details of the RLCS 2024 Copenhagen Major. As the action plays out, stay tuned for more Rocket League coverage, here at Shacknews.